Mariners Minor League Report — September 7

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTRIPLE-A — TACOMA RAINIERS. RECAP: The Rainiers scored 3 runs in the top of the 9th inning as Tacoma defeated Reno 9–7 on Monday afternoon. With the win, the Rainiers moved into 1st place in the Triple-A West. 3B Kevin Padlo (4x5, 3 R, 2 2B, HR, 3 RBI, SB), led the team with 4 hits, including 3 extra-base hits, 3 runs scored and 3 RBI. Padlo hit his 4th home run with Tacoma with a solo blast with 1 out in the 7th inning. LF Dillon Thomas (3x5, 2 R, 3B), RF Marcus Wilson (2x4, 2 RBI) and 1B Sam Travis (2x4, R, 2 RBI, BB) each recorded multi-hit games, while 2B Alen Hanson (1x4, 2 R,HBP), CF Luis Liberato (1x3, RBI, SF) and SS Jack Reinheimer (1x4, R, SB) each collected 1 of the Rainiers 14 hits. Starter Darren McCaughan (5.0,7,4,4,1,4,HR) allowed 4 runs on 7 hits while walking 1 and striking out 4 over 5.0 innings, but did not factor into the decision. RH Matt Festa (1.1,1,2,2,1,0,HR), RH Justin Grimm (0.2,0,0,0,0,0), RH Keynan Middleton (1.0,1,1,0,0,1) and RH Jimmy Yacabonis (1.0,1,0,0,0,1) combined to allow 3 runs (2 ER) over 4.0 innings in relief. Middleton earned his 1st Rainiers win, while Yacabonis recorded his 6th save.

AS YOU KNOW…Logan Gilbert is making his 20th career start today, and…AS YOU MAY KNOW…Gilbert has already tallied 101 career strikeouts and with today’s start, he will become 1 of 86 players in Major League history to reach 100 strikeouts in 20 starts to begin his career…he joins Felix Hernandez, Michael Pineda and Roenis Elias as the only other Mariners to accomplish the feat, but…DID YOU KNOW?…with 101 strikeouts and 20 walks entering tonight’s game, Gilbert has a chance to become the first pitcher in Major League history with 100+ strikeouts and 20 walks or less over his first 20 Major League games…only 3 players have ever stuck out 100+ and walked 25 or fewer over their first 20 starts to begin their career: Masahiro Tanaka (141 K, 21 BB), Stephen Strasburg (135 K, 24 BB) and Chris Paddack (115 K, 25 BB).
