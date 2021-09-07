Mariners Minor League Report — September 7

TRIPLE-A — TACOMA RAINIERS. RECAP: The Rainiers scored 3 runs in the top of the 9th inning as Tacoma defeated Reno 9–7 on Monday afternoon. With the win, the Rainiers moved into 1st place in the Triple-A West. 3B Kevin Padlo (4x5, 3 R, 2 2B, HR, 3 RBI, SB), led the team with 4 hits, including 3 extra-base hits, 3 runs scored and 3 RBI. Padlo hit his 4th home run with Tacoma with a solo blast with 1 out in the 7th inning. LF Dillon Thomas (3x5, 2 R, 3B), RF Marcus Wilson (2x4, 2 RBI) and 1B Sam Travis (2x4, R, 2 RBI, BB) each recorded multi-hit games, while 2B Alen Hanson (1x4, 2 R,HBP), CF Luis Liberato (1x3, RBI, SF) and SS Jack Reinheimer (1x4, R, SB) each collected 1 of the Rainiers 14 hits. Starter Darren McCaughan (5.0,7,4,4,1,4,HR) allowed 4 runs on 7 hits while walking 1 and striking out 4 over 5.0 innings, but did not factor into the decision. RH Matt Festa (1.1,1,2,2,1,0,HR), RH Justin Grimm (0.2,0,0,0,0,0), RH Keynan Middleton (1.0,1,1,0,0,1) and RH Jimmy Yacabonis (1.0,1,0,0,0,1) combined to allow 3 runs (2 ER) over 4.0 innings in relief. Middleton earned his 1st Rainiers win, while Yacabonis recorded his 6th save.