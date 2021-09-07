Celebrated Editor and Author Tanya Steel Surveys the Local Food Scene

Tanya Steel is a global food industry leader, author and award-winning editor with a list of achievements long enough to fill an enormous cookbook. She was the editorial director of Epicurious, Gourmet.com and Clean Plates; an editor at Bon Appétit and Food & Wine; and a writer for The New York Times. The author of three books—Food Fight: A Mouthwatering History of Who Ate What & Why Through the Ages, Real Food for Healthy Kids and The Epicurious Cookbook—she also appeared regularly on the Today Show, CBS' Early Show, Hell’s Kitchen and Master Chef, among others. The winner of a James Beard journalism award and dozens of other honors, she is now the award director for the Julia Child Award and launched the Healthy Lunchtime Challenge & Kids’ “State Dinner” with former First Lady Michelle Obama. Steel, 57, moved to Sarasota last fall.