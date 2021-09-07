Shang-Chi Director Will 'Definitely' Return for a Sequel If Marvel Wants Him

Obliterating expectations, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is currently hitting big at the box office, punching its way through records like so many wooden boards, and this is in no small part thanks to the efforts of director Destin Daniel Cretton, who has now revealed that he would return for a sequel. While the filmmaker has been sceptical of working for Marvel Studios in the past, Cretton explains that, now he has gone through the process of making such a big budget blockbuster for the studio, he would not hesitate to do it all over again for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings 2.