MEGHAN MARKLE AND PRINCE HARRY APPROACH QUEEN: Coming off several months of publicly slamming the royal family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are asking the Queen for a private meeting. A source told the Sun that they want the Queen to arrange a meeting and christening for their infant daughter: “Harry and Meghan have made this offer but a lot of people are shocked by the sheer nerve of it. They may genuinely want to see the Queen but it’s breathtaking given what they’ve put her through this year.”

