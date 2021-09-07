Devil's Reign is a "classic-style" Marvel Comics crossover event

In the War of the Bounty Hunters, there are winners, losers, and some in between. As Marvel’s War of the Bounty Hunters crossover continues, many of the galaxy’s power players have made their move to claim Han Solo from Qi’ra and Crimson Dawn. In StarWars.com’s exclusive preview of Marvel’s Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters #4, Vader stands triumphant following a battle with Qi’ra, and uses the carbonized Solo to lure a new target. Meanwhile, in Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #14, Aphra and Sana Starros end up captured by Crimson Dawn — and in the company of a familiar, but not particularly welcome, face…

COMICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO