CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Devil's Reign is a "classic-style" Marvel Comics crossover event

By Michael Doran
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Devil's Reign, the next chapter in writer Chip Zdarsky and artist Marco Checchetto's Daredevil saga, will be what Marvel Comics calls a "classic-style crossover event." The six-issue limited series is part of eight upcoming titles Marvel considers "tentpole titles" that will shape the future of the Marvel Universe in the months to come. The series begins December 1 with Devil's Reign #1, and in addition to tying into other Marvel titles, is the lead-in to an unnamed new series.

www.gamesradar.com

Comments / 0

Related
bleedingcool.com

Marvel Comics To Publish Timeless Series With Kang The Conqueror

Marvel Comics tweeted out the news as part of their 82nd anniversary Timeless announcements. With the comic that has named it all, by Marvel wunderkind Jed MacKay, behind the Infinite Destinies and Black Cat comics, now with a sequel to the current Kang The Conqueror mini-series that is rewriting his origin, with artists Kev Walker, Joe Bennett, and Mark Bagley all in.
COMICS
lrmonline.com

Classic Comic Review I Marvel What If Volume Two Issues #59 to #88

Welcome back to Classic Comics Review! Here are the next issues I cover from the What If? Volume Two Series. I hope you enjoy the review I put together for you and it is a blast to go over this series again!. Issue #59 to #63. Issue #59, What If...
Inverse

Shang-Chi: Why Marvel’s most influential comic disappeared.

He is simultaneously a cult icon of comics and an unknown entity. In the 1970s, Shang-Chi stood apart from X-Men and Avengers with stories that were a mixtape of martial arts, Blaxploitation, and James Bond. But his subsequent descent into anonymity made mainstream audiences, including many Asian Americans, unaware of his existence.
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Comics#Comic Books#Marvel Universe#Devil S Reign#Taskmaster#Typhoid Mary
bleedingcool.com

Marvel's New Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur Comic- By Lawrence Fishburne?

Marvel Comics tweeted out the news as part of their 82nd anniversary Timeless announcements. A new Moon Girl And Devil Dinosaur series for February 2022, but Marvel aren't naming the creators. Not yet anyway. Lunella Lafayette and her lovable twenty-foot dinosaur are BACK in Marvel Comics' Moon Girl and Devil...
COMICS
411mania.com

Thoughts on the Next Phase for Marvel Comics

Welcome back! I’m Steve Gustafson and if you enjoy discussing anything comic book related, you’ve come to the right place. Each week we cover something in the industry and I always enjoy your input in the comment section below. Last time we discussed 5 Essential Spider-Man Stories. Here’s what some...
COMICS
dexerto.com

New Fortnite & The Batman movie crossover event confirmed by DC Comics

Fortnite players will be waiting to see The Batman for a little longer, but the caped crusader has plans to drop in sooner than we thought. Matt Reeves’ The Batman is due to hit cinemas next year, following several delays. While the wait is agonizing for more Batman content, Fortnite has been providing some wicked DC content. Players have seen the likes of The Suicide Squad, Superman, and more join the battle.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
StarWars.com

Vader Seeks Luke and Doctor Aphra Plots an Escape in Marvel’s War of the Bounty Hunters Crossover – Exclusive Preview

In the War of the Bounty Hunters, there are winners, losers, and some in between. As Marvel’s War of the Bounty Hunters crossover continues, many of the galaxy’s power players have made their move to claim Han Solo from Qi’ra and Crimson Dawn. In StarWars.com’s exclusive preview of Marvel’s Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters #4, Vader stands triumphant following a battle with Qi’ra, and uses the carbonized Solo to lure a new target. Meanwhile, in Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #14, Aphra and Sana Starros end up captured by Crimson Dawn — and in the company of a familiar, but not particularly welcome, face…
COMICS
ComicBook

Doctor Strange Reigns Supreme in Marvel’s What If Episode 4 Poster

Doctor Strange Supreme (voice of Benedict Cumberbatch) conjures up something dark in a new poster released ahead of Marvel's What If...? Episode 4. In the episode premiering September 1 on Disney+, a dark Doctor Strange reportedly discovers sorcery after the death of his "true love," leading him down a path of "dark and dangerous magic in an attempt to change his past." 2016's Doctor Strange introduces Stephen Strange as a gifted but arrogant surgeon who becomes a Master of the Mystic Arts when he seeks a magical cure to his damaged hands. But what if Doctor Strange reigned Supreme?
GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

6K+
Followers
19K+
Post
621K+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy