CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

3 factors that will determine if Packers are Super Bowl worthy in 2021

By Zach Kruse
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AWX0l_0bp38I1m00

On paper, the Green Bay Packers are as worthy of a Super Bowl contender as any team in football entering the 2021 season. The NFL’s reigning MVP is back, the skill positions are loaded with talent and only a few defenses can claim to have more individual difference-makers. Almost every important player that helped power Matt LaFleur’s team to 26 regular-season wins and back-to-back NFC title game appearances is back in 2021.

Three important factors will determine if the Packers are capable of playing in the Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13, 20222 in Los Angeles.

Offensive line play

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ls4b1_0bp38I1m00
Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

It’s possible only two things could prevent the Packers – the leaders in points scored a year ago – from being one of the NFL’s most dominant offenses in 2021: An injury to Aaron Rodgers, or a significant regression from the offensive line. The first scenario is always possible, but there’s no sense in actively worrying about the possibility of an injury to an individual player. The second is the real potential scare.

The Packers were a dominant offensive line a year ago, but they’ll start this season without All-Pro center Corey Linsley (free agency) and All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari (PUP list). As a result, Matt LaFleur and offensive line coach Adam Stenavich are planning to play Pro Bowl guard Elgton Jenkins at left tackle while starting a pair of rookies (Josh Myers, Royce Newman) on the interior. Last season, Linsley and Jenkins created a dominant pair inside. Now, the Packers will have major question marks at all three interior positions for at least six games. While Jenkins has the team’s full confidence at left tackle, the adjustment to the perimeter is a difficult one, and he’s leaving behind a Pro Bowl-sized hole at left guard. Can Myers and Newman play like veterans right away?

The Packers had a pass-blocking grade at Pro Football Focus of at least 65.0 in all but five games last season. LaFleur’s team went 2-3 in the other five games, including both losses to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Rodgers took only 25 total sacks in 18 games, but nine came in the losses to the Bucs. The worry here is that even a slight regression from the offensive line could make a big difference, not necessarily during a 17-game regular season, but in the postseason when protecting the quarterback against elite pass-rushes is paramount. Again, the goal here is the Super Bowl.

The Packers must survive the first month and a half without Bakhtiari, get Myers and Newman playing at competent levels and hope the whole thing gels together by January. This offensive line isn’t as good or experienced as last year’s, but it must play better in crunch time if the Packers are going to survive the playoff gauntlet in the NFC.

Pass-rush

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lXfMM_0bp38I1m00
Green Bay Packers defensive end Kingsley Keke (96) sacks Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) during their football game Sunday, December 6, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.

The Packers’ pass-rush took a step back in 2020. Za’Darius Smith and Kenny Clark weren’t as productive. Preston Smith had a disappointing season. And despite a few encouraging performances late in the season aided by Rashan Gary, the Packers’ rush came up mostly empty in the NFC title game against Tom Brady.

Will the whole group rebound in 2021? There’s certainly reason for optimism, but also reason for concern. If everyone is healthy, this could be one of the most talented and deepest pass-rushing groups in the NFL. The Packers think they have a three-headed edge-rushing monster to unleash in the two Smiths and Gary, who looks ready for a breakout season in Year 3, and Clark and Kingsley Keke could be a highly disruptive interior duo. Not many defenses have more than two or three players with legitimate pass-rushing ability. The Packers have five.

But what if Za’Darius Smith’s back injury lingers all season? What if Preston Smith doesn’t bounce back despite all the financial incentives? What if Gary’s ascension stalls? What if Clark and Keke are sidetracked by nagging injuries again? There is potential for the pass-rush to fall apart.

It’s no secret. Teams win the postseason with the pass-rush. It’s hard to win big games without having players who can consistently affect the quarterback. The Bucs won the pass-rushing battle in the NFC title game and Super Bowl and were immortalized as champions. If the Packers want to be playing in Los Angeles in mid-February, the pass-rush has to lead the way. This is a group that could be the driving force of a championship run if everything comes together.

Cornerbacks after Jaire Alexander

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=297yzA_0bp38I1m00
Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The Packers have three pieces to a Super Bowl-caliber secondary. Jaire Alexander, Adrian Amos and Darnell Savage are excellent. It’s the two other pieces that could prevent Matt LaFleur’s team from playing in February. Kevin King and Chandon Sullivan already showed how two vulnerable pieces in a secondary can cause the whole thing to fold in a big game.

It’s possible both King and Sullivan will get a chance at redemption in 2021. They both returned on one-year deals and are likely starters in Week 1. But the Packers also drafted Eric Stokes in the first round and are expected to experiment with different players in the slot, creating a new dynamic.

Can the Packers get more consistent play on the perimeter opposite Alexander? And is there enough depth at the position overall to turn a good passing defense into a great one? These could be season-defining questions.

Stokes might be the key to everything. King, now entering Year 5, is what he is. Sullivan may improve during his second season as a starter but likely has a limited ceiling. Stokes, with blazing speed and a short memory, needs to develop quickly and become a starting-caliber player as a rookie. If he can be a Sam Shields-like player opposite Alexander, the potential of the Packers defense increases ten-fold in 2021.

Can the Packers win a lot of games with some mix of King and Sullivan playing most of the snaps at cornerback behind Alexander? Sure. But getting to a Super Bowl requires a special team, and the Packers could come up short again if the No. 2 and No. 3 cornerbacks don’t improve.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Wide Receiver Is Out For The Season

Devin Funchess will have to wait a bit longer before he makes his official return to the gridiron. On Wednesday, the Green Bay Packers placed the veteran wide receiver on injured reserve. Since the Packers just placed Funchess on injured reserve, his season with the team is over. It’s a...
NFL
FOX Sports

Aaron Rodgers: 'They drafted my replacement so just let him play'

Aaron Rodgers' unhappiness in Green Bay was the major storyline throughout the NFL offseason. It started on the day of the NFL Draft when reports surfaced that Rodgers wished to be traded, kicking off a whirlwind of rumors and drama that continued throughout the summer. But Rodgers says he wouldn't...
NFL
AOL Corp

Packers Release Another One Of Aaron Rodgers’ Favorites

The Green Bay Packers released tight end Bronson Kaufusi this afternoon, despite the fact Aaron Rodgers praised the BYU product recently. We’ve seen the Packers get rid of guys Rodgers likes before, and their release of wide receiver Jake Kumerow in 2020 is the biggest example. Rodgers told people he thought Kumerow was Green Bay’s second-best wideout in camp, and his disapproval of the move contributed to the star quarterback’s discontent with the organization this offseason.
NFL
247Sports

Clay Matthews news: Aaron Rodgers shuts door on former Packers LB's return to Green Bay

Recent social media posts from a few Green Bay Packers players had the fan base buzzing about a possible comeback for former star linebacker Clay Matthews to come out of retirement and join the team in 2021. But according to star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the posts were more of a joke involving him, offensive lineman David Bakhtiari and wide receiver Randall Cobb.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Aaron Rodgers
The Spun

Matt LaFleur Has Very Telling Admission On Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers’ offseason behavior led many to speculate about his relationship with Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur. However, while Rodgers’ relationship with the Packers’ front office might be subpar, he is apparently on very good terms with his head coach. ESPN NFL insider Jeff Darlington shared some telling...
NFL
Packers.com

Packers announce trade with Rams

The Green Bay Packers have traded a 2023 sixth-round draft pick to the Los Angeles Rams for P Corey Bojorquez and a 2023 seventh-round draft pick. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transaction Saturday. Bojorquez (buh-HOR-kez) is a 6-foot, 217-pound, fourth-year player out of the University of New Mexico. He...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Green Bay Packers#Nfc#Pro Bowl#Pro Football Focus#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Bucs
ClutchPoints

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers drops shocking truth bomb on his return to Green Bay

The Aaron Rodgers offseason saga has met a relatively half-hearted conclusion. Yes, the reigning NFL MVP has returned to the Green Bay Packers and will suit up for the season. However, given all that’s gone down the past few months, with some baggage carry-over from seasons’ past, anything less than a trade away from Green Bay or a full-on commitment to the Packers leaves the story open-ended.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Packers’ New Uniform

The Green Bay Packers kicked off this Thursday by showcasing their new alternate uniforms, which are inspired by the the team’s look from 1950-1953. Green Bay’s alternate uniforms are all green, along with gold numbers and stripes. Packers CEO Mark Murphy couldn’t stop raving about the new jerseys in his latest press release.
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Has Blunt Response To Playing In Jacksonville

The New Orleans Saints probably didn’t intend to put a chip on Aaron Rodgers‘ shoulder ahead of their Week 1 game against the Green Bay Packers. Thanks to a recent report about the team’s decision to play the game in Jacksonville, they may have done just that. The Saints were...
NFL
FanSided

Aaron Rodgers reacts to Packers loss, getting benched for Jordan Love

The Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers put up a stinker against the New Orleans Saints, leading to his benching in the fourth quarter on Sunday. Green Bay Packers fans had to feel ecstatic entering Week 1. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was ready to go for the start of the season, and he faced off against a New Orleans Saints team that was starting Jameis Winston under center following the retirement of Drew Brees. Surely it would at least be a competitive game for Green Bay, right?
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Green Bay Packers trying out son of Brett Farve's backup

The Green Bay Packers are trying out tight end Josh Pederson, ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Sunday, the son of former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson. Pederson’s father, Doug, served as the Eagles’ head coach until 2020, after stints as a coordinator or assistant with the Kansas City Chiefs and again with the Eagles. He won Super Bowl LII as the Eagles’ head coach, the franchise’s first Super Bowl victory. Before Pederson went into coaching, in his 13-year-long NFL career, he served as a backup quarterback on a number of NFL teams, including the Green Bay Packers. He had two stints with Green Bay: one from 1995-1998, and one from 2001-2004. While with the Packers, Pederson was a part of the team that won Super Bowl XXXI — and he spent many years as the backup quarterback to Packers legend Brett Farve.
NFL
The Spun

Mel Kiper Jr. Reveals His Super Bowl LVI Prediction

The 2021 NFL season is officially a week away, with the league’s season opener between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys scheduled for next Thursday night. With a new year just around the corner, the time for predictions is finally here. Mel Kiper Jr. is normally busy piecing...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

34K+
Followers
68K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy