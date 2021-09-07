Expired Pandemic Unemployment Benefits, Renovated Metro Stations, and Other News of Labor Day Weekend

Short on hot dogs or buns for your end-of-summer barbecue? Don't sweat it. Most major retailers and grocery stores are open Monday. The federal holiday, which falls on the first Monday in September, celebrates the achievements of workers. But plenty of them will be behind the counter and restocking the aisles. Walmart, Target, Publix, Kroger and Albertsons are open along with CVS, Rite Aid and Walgreens. But most pharmacies are closed or operating with limited hours. Looking to eat out? As restaurants continue to have staffing shortages amid the pandemic, which eateries are open to dine in Monday – and their hours – can vary depending on where you live. Or planning to staying in? On-demand services such as Postmates, Grubhub, UberEats and DoorDash will deliver orders on Monday for participating local and national restaurants.

JOBS ・ 8 DAYS AGO