Expired Pandemic Unemployment Benefits, Renovated Metro Stations, and Other News of Labor Day Weekend
With news of the Supreme Court ruling allowing a Texas anti-abortion law to go into effect, the fall of the last stronghold of resistance in Afghanistan, and the sobering stories of Ida-related casualties all occurring on or just before Labor Day weekend, it’s been tough to keep up with local, national, and international news. We’ve got you covered, at least on the local front.washingtoncitypaper.com
Comments / 0