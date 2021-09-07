Call of Duty: Vanguard lets you destroy (and see through) walls in multiplayer
This year’s Call of Duty will introduce new environmental destruction features in multiplayer, developer Sledgehammer Games said during a reveal stream on Tuesday, which will change the layout and flow of Call of Duty: Vanguard’s maps. Players also have another reason to be wary even while they’re behind cover: One of the game’s multiplayer weapon perks will let players see their opponents through walls in certain situations.www.polygon.com
