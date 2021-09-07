CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Call of Duty: Vanguard lets you destroy (and see through) walls in multiplayer

By Michael McWhertor
Polygon
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis year’s Call of Duty will introduce new environmental destruction features in multiplayer, developer Sledgehammer Games said during a reveal stream on Tuesday, which will change the layout and flow of Call of Duty: Vanguard’s maps. Players also have another reason to be wary even while they’re behind cover: One of the game’s multiplayer weapon perks will let players see their opponents through walls in certain situations.

www.polygon.com

Comments / 0

Related
GamesRadar+

Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer leak reveals create-a-class weapon options

Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer details have leaked surrounding the create-a-class features of the final game. Just below, you can check out a 10-minute YouTube video explaining all the new details that've been pulled out of the recent Call of Duty: Vanguard alpha, which ran exclusively for PlayStation players over the last few days. It turns out some players managed to get an accidental sneak peak at how the create-a-class feature in Vanguard is going to work, when the final game launches later this year.
VIDEO GAMES
happymag.tv

Champion Hill: Call of Duty Vanguard’s new multiplayer mode, explained

Champion Hill is the newest multiplayer mode coming to Call of Duty: Vanguard. Here’s the lowdown on what to expect – and how to prepare yourself – when the game launches. Last weekend, PlayStation players were given the opportunity to try out a brand new multiplayer mode being added in...
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

Video: Here's Your First Explosive Look At Call Of Duty: Vanguard's Multiplayer

Activision has shared the first look at Call of Duty: Vanguard's multiplayer, diving in-depth into the maps, modes and guns you'll be able to use at launch. Across 20 various maps set across the globe, players will have a wide variety of different locales to blow to bits with their buddies. The majority of the stream focused on various developers discussing changes for this year's iteration, which appears to be based on tactical gameplay. This involves destructible environments, tactical sprints and offering the player freedom in how they approach combat.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Abbott
gamingintel.com

Vanguard Multiplayer Has No Factions & Call of Duty Fans Hate it

Factions have always been an important part of the Call of Duty series, and fans aren’t happy that they won’t be making a return in Vanguard Multiplayer. Call of Duty fans are extremely excited for Vanguard after Sledgehammer Games dropped the Multiplayer reveal trailer yesterday. The response to the game...
VIDEO GAMES
seasonedgaming.com

Call of Duty Vanguard : Full Multiplayer, Warzone, and Beta Info Announced

Today, Activision gave us the latest look at Call of Duty Vanguard which included a full breakdown of the upcoming beta, the multiplayer suite at launch, and the new Warzone map/features. Let’s dive in. Beta Details. Weekend 1: PlayStation® Early Access. Available to those who preordered Call of Duty: Vanguard...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Multiplayer#Xbox One#Vanguard#Castle#The Call Of Duty#Piercing Vision
twistedvoxel.com

Call of Duty Vanguard Multiplayer Details, FOV Confirmed For Consoles

Activision and Sledgehammer Games have shared details on Call of Duty Vanguard multiplayer. They also confirmed FOV on consoles. Call of Duty Vanguard multiplayer reveal was shown by the developers today in a live stream. Here is a summary of the details shared by them, as posted on the PlayStation Blog.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Call of Duty : Vanguard multiplayer trailer promises 20 maps

Activision has released a new trailer focused on the multiplayer for Call of Duty: Vanguard, which releases for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on 5 November. The trailer promises 20 multiplayer maps in the full release, as well as destructible environments and “next level customisation.” An open beta is also scheduled for anyone who pre-orders the game, with PlayStation owners getting access first on 10 September. Activision is currently facing a lawsuit filed by the State of California, which alleges that the company has fostered a hostile work environment.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer trailer gives fans first look at maps, tactical destruction, and weapon customization

The Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer trailer is finally here, giving players their first look at the upcoming multiplayer experience. The trailer shows a diverse cast of characters battling across various theaters of World War II. The campaign is already confirmed to feature four playable characters across multiple theaters and many of these locations appear to be featured in the multiplayer mode.
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

The Most Important Addition To Call Of Duty: Vanguard Multiplayer Is Combat Pacing

Sure, new modes, maps, and all the usual elements are coming to Call of Duty: Vanguard as it tackles traditional multiplayer. As usual, Call of Duty: Vanguard is offering a multifaceted experience that caters to varying playstyles, including a single-player campaign, zombies, multiplayer, and a brand-new multiplayer mode known as Champion Hill. We recently had the opportunity to dive into some traditional multiplayer to explore classic team deathmatch, kill confirmed, domination, and a variant on hardpoint known as patrol. However, the biggest defining factor in the experience isn’t any of the guns, killstreaks, perks, or gunsmith tinkering – it’s actually just the ability to define the speed and pacing of your gameplay experience before the game even begins.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Call of Duty
ComicBook

Call of Duty: Vanguard Beta Met With Backlash Over Subtle Multiplayer Change

The Call of Duty: Vanguard beta has confirmed a subtle multiplayer change being made by Sledgehammer Games. Despite being subtle though, the change is being met with considerable backlash. If you noticed that the Axis and Allies are missing from the game's multiplayer, it's because multiplayer no longer features factions. Rather, lobbies will be divided into "Team A" and "Team B." According to Sledgehammer Games, this change is to service further player customization, which you'd think would be a win with fans, but the change is actually being criticized, at least by some Call of Duty fans over on Twitter.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Multiplayer Tips and Tricks

This page is part of IGN's Call of Duty: Vanguard Wiki guide and details several tips and tricks that will have you wreaking havoc across the battlefield. So whether you're a seasoned Call of Duty veteran or simply getting started, here are over 25 essential tips and tricks that will provide you with a significant advantage over your average player.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Make My MMO: Crowfall’s layoffs, Star Citizen’s concept ship shenanigans, and more MMO crowdfunding news

Crowfall’s layoffs dominated the crowdfunding headlines this week, as the Kickstarted MMORPG admitted that it had downsized, attributing the move to a transition to “live service” operations in spite of contradictory comments from at least one laid-off developer. Meanwhile, the last few weeks have been… interesting all around, as Star...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy