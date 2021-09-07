Review: 'The War For Gloria' is an epic coming-of-age tale

“In The War for Gloria” by Atticus Lish (Knopf) “In The War for Gloria” by Atticus Lish, Gloria is the single mother of Corey. While she struggles to make ends meet, it is clear Gloria will do anything for her son. The two love one another fiercely, but their universe shatters when Gloria is diagnosed with ALS. At 15 Corey is forced to figure out how to care for his mother both physically and financially as her health deteriorates. Meanwhile, Corey’s estranged father, Leonard, moves in with them to help care for Gloria.