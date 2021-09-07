CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Armory Show | In Conversation With Executive Director Nicole Berry

By Bree Castillo
Cover picture for the articleThe Armory Show founded in 1994 is returning for its 27th edition at the Javits Center from September 9th-12th. The fair will commence New York’s fall arts season, and also mark the first time that all artists will be under one roof. This year, The Armory Show will feature 212 leading galleries from around the world, with 157 of the exhibitors being in-person with others offering a virtual presence on their new platform, Armory Online, developed in partnership with Artlogic. Claiming itself as “Not just an art fair,” but “New York’s Art Fair,” the Armory at its core is dedicated to nurturing the New York art community by providing the space and platform to not only buy, sell, and discover art, but directly connecting galleries, collectors, and artists to their community.

