Video Games

How can you tell a game is an asset flip?

Kotaku
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpotting an asset flip is both an art and a science. Wild first organized games on the eShop in reverse chronological order (via the e-commerce site Deku Deals). He then pinpointed any fishy-looking games. (Wild has “developed a knack” for spotting this sort of thing.) From there, discerning whether or not a game was an asset flip boiled down to either reverse-image searching or trawling asset-selling sites. In some blatant cases, the developer wouldn’t even swap the name of the original asset. Whoopsies.

kotaku.com

