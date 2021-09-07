CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
It takes a village - new housing built in Gresham

By Christopher Keizur
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 8 days ago

Rockwood Village celebrates first residents at new affordable housing complex.

A new affordable housing community in Rockwood — funded by Metro Regional Government dollars — welcomed its first residents last month.

Rockwood Village, developed by Community Development Partners and Hacienda CDC, debuted 39 of 224 households last week.

"It is exciting to meet our new residents as they move in and start this new chapter in their lives," said Jessica Lam, resident services manager with Hacienda.

The 7.4-acre development is located at 783 S.E. 185th Ave. and includes five residential buildings, a community center, a privately funded public park and an urban farm. It includes a mix of one to four-bedroom homes for households of a variety of sizes and income levels.

"I am most excited about having my own place," said Jose Ricardo, a resident who recently moved in.

Construction is ongoing at Rockwood Village. The plan is to have everything open by February 2022.

"We are very happy to welcome the first residents to Rockwood Village," said Gresham Mayor Travis Stovall. "Making sure everyone in Gresham has a stable and affordable place to call home is one of City Council's top priorities."

Rockwood Village serves individuals and families earning 30% to 70% of the area median income, with rents ranging between $500 and $1,894 based on floor plan and income level. Meant to meet the needs of larger families, nearly 80% of the homes are multi-bedroom units.

Funding for the project came from the 2018 voter-approved Metro affordable housing bond measure. That was created as a way to supply more affordable living opportunities for people across the region.

"These voter-approved investments are bearing fruit and will be assets to our community for decades to come," said Metro Councilor Shirley Craddick. "Everyone deserves a safe, stable place to live."

Rockwood Village is about more than just housing. Groups like Hacienda will offer wraparound services for the residents. On the docket are financial literacy classes, as well as workshops on health and wellness, gardening and more. There will also be after-school and early childhood education, homeownership classes and small business advising.

The park, when completed in early 2022, will be open to the public. "Neighbors Park," located at Rockwood Village, will have an outdoor play field, meandering walking paths, picnic areas, a play area and community gardens.

"I am most excited about meeting new people in the community," said Christopher, a new resident.

If you are interested in moving into Rockwood Village, learn more at Rockwood-Village.com.

