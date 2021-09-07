Amazon Fresh may have eyes on Arden Hills, but Aldi is definitely interested

Grocery stores may be essential businesses, but even they are hurting because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In an earnings call on Friday, Kroger, which operates the largest number of supermarkets in the United States, reported that same-store sales were down 0.6% in a three-month period, matching the heightened level of sales from last year during the pandemic. The number is in direct contrast to shoppers filling up baskets with larger items and more frequent shopping trips—something that is buffered because of other factors that are affecting the company’s profits.

