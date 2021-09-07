CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arden Hills, MN

Amazon Fresh may have eyes on Arden Hills, but Aldi is definitely interested

By Dylan Thomas
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The location is just down the street from a redevelopment that will bring an unnamed grocer — possibly Amazon Fresh — to Arden Hills.

www.bizjournals.com

Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Minneapolis, MN
ABOUT

The Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/twincities

