Congress & Courts

Lauren Boebert v. Joe Neguse: How to Tell the Difference

By Teague Bohlen
Westword
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn September 3, a draft of proposed changes to Colorado's congressional districts put the so-red-she’s-ridiculous Lauren Boebert, currently representing District 3, in the same district as the current District 2 rep, Democrat Joe Neguse. The map is the first to reflect 2020 U.S. Census data, and while it's still subject to alterations suggested both by the non-partisan redistricting committee and the public (the hearing for districts 2 and 3 is at 1 p.m. September 9), a final decision is due by the end of September.

coloradopols.com

Lauren Boebert: The Sublime And Not So Much

The Colorado Springs Gazette’s Debbie Kelly reports from controversial evangelical Christian minister Andrew Wommack’s “Truth & Liberty Conference,” held last weekend at Wommack’s superspreader church campus in Woodland Park, at which Rep. Lauren Boebert waxed spiritual about her unlikely ascension to Congress, and what she sees as a divinely ordained mission to effect supernatural change right here on the Earth plane:
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
coloradotimesrecorder.com

Lauren Boebert Mocks CO Redistricting Commission, Implies It Favors Dems

In a Sep. 11 speech to the conservative evangelical “Truth & Liberty Conference” in Colorado Springs, Congresswoman Lauren Boebert mocked Colorado’s Independent Congressional Redistricting Commission, implying that the members of the commission are drawing maps to favor Democrats. “I know If a Democrat wins this seat they don’t work for...
COLORADO STATE
The Staten Island Advance

Controversial congresswoman Lauren Boebert calls fellow reps ‘jihad squad’ at Staten Island Conservative Party event

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Republican member of Congress visited Staten Island last week and brought her controversial rhetoric with her. During a stop at a Sept. 2 Staten Island Conservative Party dinner, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) made a series of comments captured in a Facebook Live video that are being characterized as Islamophobic and transphobic, with some directed at her congressional colleagues.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
realvail.com

Neguse campaigns on facing Boebert, who accuses independent commission of bias

U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse is raising campaign funds based on the possibility he’ll be running against U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert when an independent redistricting commission finalizes new maps for Colorado’s eight U.S. House districts for the 2022 election cycle. “Colorado’s redistricting commission just came out with its proposed new lines...
BOULDER, CO
Joe Neguse
Joe Biden
Anthony Fauci
Donald Trump
villagerpublishing.com

U. S. Rep. Lauren Boebert wows local G.O.P.

Colorado Congressional District 3 U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert from the western slope, who described herself as a “mom of four, restaurant owner and high school dropout,” drew a full house of 150 for the September 1 meeting of the Arapahoe County Republican Breakfast Club at Maggiano’s DTC. Many of the people who came gathered around the fiery, striking, petite congresswoman to meet her and shake her hand.
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Neguse, with potential match with Boebert, defends Colorado redistricting

U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse was on MSNBC's "All in with Chris Hayes" Tuesday to talk about the potential matchup with Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert. The latest draft of the congressional redistricting maps would put Neguse, a liberal from Boulder, against Boebert, a fierce Trump Republican from Rifle. After a big...
COLORADO STATE
Montrose Daily Press

The newly proposed congressional maps would push Lauren Boebert out of the 3rd congressional district. What are your thoughts?

The new map was proposed by the nonpartisan commission created in 2018, containing four Democrats, four Republicans, and four unaffiliated citizens. Lauren Boebert currently resides in Silt, which is thrown into the 2nd district in the proposed map. The 2nd district is currently represented by Democrat Joe Neguse. Read more...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Mother Jones

Lauren Boebert’s Path to Reelection May Be Getting Harder

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. The path to reelection for Lauren Boebert, the far-right Republican congresswoman from Colorado, could soon become a lot harder. A new map proposed by Colorado’s nonpartisan redistricting committee could force Boebert to compete against Rep. Joe Neguse (D-Colo.) in his safely Democratic district.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WashingtonExaminer

New York Times quietly deletes claim Hunter Biden laptop story was 'unsubstantiated'

The New York Times quietly deleted its assertion that an October article from the New York Post about the business dealings of Joe Biden’s son Hunter was “unsubstantiated.” In the reworked report, the outlet reported on a Federal Election Commission decision that dismissed a Republican complaint arguing Twitter violated election laws by blocking users from sharing the story during the heat of the 2020 election.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Democrats wanted Trump gone. Now they want him on the ballot.

LOS ANGELES — Democrats are growing confident that California Gov. Gavin Newsom will prevail in Tuesday's recall election, averting political disaster by energizing liberal voters. Across the country, his party is paying close attention to how he's doing it: Warning Democrats that if they stay home, Donald Trump and his agenda will prevail.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
FOX21News.com

Congressman Joe Neguse looks to reduce tax burden on veterans

WASHINGTON – Congressman Joe Neguse introduced legislation on Thursday, Sept. 2, to reduce taxes on veterans who take advantage of student loan discharge provisions. His bill, the Veterans Equitable Taxation of Student Loans Act, would retroactively and perpetually exempt veterans whose student loan debt was discharged due to death or permanent, total disability from tax liability on their forgiven loans.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Free Press - TFP

GOP Congressman Wants To Know Why Biden Admin Recently Slowed Distribution Of Life-Saving Antibody Treatments For COVID

Using the monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19 was one of the rare instances where Democratic President Joe Biden agreed with Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. Over the past few weeks, DeSantis has traveled the state to promote antibody treatment for the coronavirus, and the opening of more than two dozen sites where it can be administered.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Summit Daily News

Rep. Joe Neguse proposes legislation to complete Continental Divide Trail

Rep. Joe Neguse proposed legislation directing the U.S. Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management to work together to finish the Continental Divide National Scenic Trail in time for the trail’s 50th anniversary in 2028. The trail spans 3,100 miles from Montana to New Mexico going through Colorado and...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO

