Lauren Boebert v. Joe Neguse: How to Tell the Difference

On September 3, a draft of proposed changes to Colorado's congressional districts put the so-red-she’s-ridiculous Lauren Boebert, currently representing District 3, in the same district as the current District 2 rep, Democrat Joe Neguse. The map is the first to reflect 2020 U.S. Census data, and while it's still subject to alterations suggested both by the non-partisan redistricting committee and the public (the hearing for districts 2 and 3 is at 1 p.m. September 9), a final decision is due by the end of September.