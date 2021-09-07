CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silent Witness seeks tips in 2 deadly Phoenix shootings

fox10phoenix.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first shooting happened at an apartment complex near 26th Place and McDowell Road. Police say 24-year-old Arturo Marjolejo was shot outside an apartment. He was taken to a hospital but did not survive. The second shooting happened near 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road. Police say the victim and suspect got into an argument before shots were fired. The suspect left the scene after the shooting. The victim wasn't identified. If you have any information, you're asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

