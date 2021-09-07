Russell Westbrook Believed He Would Play For Lakers At Some Point In Career

The Los Angeles Lakers made sure to bring home a couple of players during their offseason, with the most notable one being Russell Westbrook. The Lakers were able to quickly cobble up a trade to land Westbrook from the Washington Wizards in the summer’s first blockbuster move, tilting the NBA Finals odds in their favor. Westbrook is a homegrown talent who grew up cheering for the Purple and Gold and now gets an opportunity to chase a title with the iconic franchise.