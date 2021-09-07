Susan Sarandon, Anna Friel to Star in Fox Country Music Drama Series 'Monarch'

Brett Butler was the star of one of the most successful comedies of the mid-1990s, Grace Under Fire, but since the show ended in 1998, the actor says it's been struggle after struggle for her. In a new revealing interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Butler says she left Hollywood for a quieter life in Georgia, but returned to L.A. when money ran out. Now, at 63, she's at risk of being evicted. Read on to find out how Butler wound up in such a difficult position and what happened to her fortune.

HOMELESS ・ 23 DAYS AGO