Barbie Día de Muertos returns with her friend Ken to celebrate Mexican traditions
This article was translated from our Spanish edition. Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. One of the most important festivities in Mexico is the Day of the Dead. A commemoration that has already crossed borders with various feature films such as "Coco" by Disney and Pixar or "The Book of Life" by Jorge R. Gutiérrez . Now, Barbie Día de Muertos returns in its third edition accompanied by her friend Ken.www.entrepreneur.com
Comments / 0