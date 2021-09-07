Barbie Día de Muertos returns with her friend Ken to celebrate Mexican traditions

The family that stays together, slays together. Blue Ivy, Sir, Rumi Carter and Beyoncé are the stars of the Ivy Park Rodeo Kids campaign. The youngest of the Carter kids have made their advertising campaign debut (nope, that’s not them in the thumbnail of this post). Earlier this week the twins made a rare appearance to support their mother. In a teaser video released on Wednesday, Bey and the kids sported various looks from the drop including some royal blue athleisure outfits. In another shot she and Blue Ivy wore identical hoodies and cow print tights.

