CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Barbie Día de Muertos returns with her friend Ken to celebrate Mexican traditions

By Entrepreneur en Español
Entrepreneur
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article was translated from our Spanish edition. Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. One of the most important festivities in Mexico is the Day of the Dead. A commemoration that has already crossed borders with various feature films such as "Coco" by Disney and Pixar or "The Book of Life" by Jorge R. Gutiérrez . Now, Barbie Día de Muertos returns in its third edition accompanied by her friend Ken.

www.entrepreneur.com

Comments / 0

Related
97.9 The Beat

Blue Ivy, Sir And Rumi Carter Star With Beyoncé In Ivy Park Kids Campaign

The family that stays together, slays together. Blue Ivy, Sir, Rumi Carter and Beyoncé are the stars of the Ivy Park Rodeo Kids campaign. The youngest of the Carter kids have made their advertising campaign debut (nope, that’s not them in the thumbnail of this post). Earlier this week the twins made a rare appearance to support their mother. In a teaser video released on Wednesday, Bey and the kids sported various looks from the drop including some royal blue athleisure outfits. In another shot she and Blue Ivy wore identical hoodies and cow print tights.
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

Beyoncé Reportedly ‘Disappointed and Angry’ After Critics Bash Her for Wearing a Tiffany’s ‘Blood Diamond’

It’s rare for “Queen Bey” to be involved in controversy, and she certainly doesn’t normally let on that there’s a problem. But there is much controversy surrounding Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s camp after she made history posing alongside a rare art piece from the late, great artist Jean-Michel Basquiat as the first Black woman to wear an iconic Tiffany & Co. Yellow Diamond.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skull#Mexico#Mexican#Spanish#Coco#Pan De Muerto#Unesco#Palacio De Hierro#Mercado Libre#Astra#Zeneca
Life and Style Weekly

Perfect Score! Olympic Gymnast Simone Biles Slays the 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet: Photos

Perfect (fashion) score! Simone Biles slayed the 2021 Met Gala red carpet on Monday, September 13. The Olympic gymnast, 24, wore a three-piece Area and Athleta look that consisted of a black fitted, long-sleeved bodysuit covered in silver stars with a white, cloud-like skirt and bodice. Her starry night sky-inspired ensemble perfectly fit the 2021 Met Gala’s “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” theme. During an interview with KeKe Palmer for Vogue, Simone revealed the entire outfit weighed a whopping 88 pounds.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Pixar
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Glamour

Simone Biles Looks Like a Disney Princess at the MTV VMAs 2021

Simone Biles attended the 2021 MTV VMAs on Sunday, September 12, and she looked gorgeous in a one-strap baby pink dress. In fact, I’d venture to say she was channeling a Disney princess. An Olympic-medal-winning Disney princess. See the look for yourself below. The 2021 MTV VMAs ceremony was the...
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

Trina is engaged, meet her fiancé Raymond Taylor on Instagram

Trina is a rapper who has spent over two decades in the music industry. As well as gaining fame for her songs including ‘Here We Go’, ‘Pull Over’, ‘B R Right’, ‘Single Again’ and ‘Look Back at Me’, she’s also a cast member on Love and Hip Hop Miami and has been since 2018.
MUSIC
Complex

Naomi Campbell Stars in Campaign for New Kith and Calvin Klein Collection

Undisputed industry icon Naomi Campbell stars in a new campaign for Kith and Calvin Klein. The campaign accompanying the Kith for Calvin Klein 2021 collection, photographed by Campbell Addy at the Villa Necchi Campiglio in Milan, sees Campbell in several key looks including men’s seasonal briefs and women’s seasonal underwear.
Footwear News

Naomi Osaka Sticks to Her Roots in a Japanese & Haitian-Inspired Gown & Edgy Boots at 2021 Met Gala

Naomi Osaka paid homage to her heritage at the 2021 Met Gala. As one of the evening’s co-chairs, the tennis star arrived at tonight’s event in bold fashion alongside her beau Cordae. For the event, Osaka tapped Louis Vuitton — for which she serves as a house ambassador — in a custom gown inspired by her Japanese and Haitian roots. The look included a strapless printed base under a haltered puff-sleeve cape with tiered layering and a red bow to tie the outfit together. On her feet, the Gen-Z star followed 1990s trends in a square-toe boot from the French luxury house....
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
purewow.com

Gabrielle Union Was on Today’s Episode of ‘Live’ & Her Black & White Outfit Stole the Show

The new season of Live with Kelly and Ryan just kicked off last week, and it’s already featured an appearance by one of our favorite stars: Gabrielle Union. The 48-year-old actress stopped by Monday’s episode of the popular morning series to chat with Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest about her new book, You Got Anything Stronger? Luckily, the producers shared a slideshow of behind-the-scenes footage on the series’s official IG account.
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Rihanna Finally Arrives at the Met Gala in Balenciaga Couture

The pop star and fashion and beauty mogul made her grand entrance at the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art for the 2021 Met Gala in a stunning creation—albeit a little bit fashionably late. Rih closed out the night by arriving in a head-turning gown, courtesy of Balenciaga, and...
BEAUTY & FASHION
centralrecorder.com

Hospice Worker Strangely Delivers Woman On Stretcher To TikToker’s House!!

Delivering a parcel to the wrong address is not so common nowadays. But, what should be your reaction if a wrong person is delivered to your house?. Well, this is what happened recently, when a hospice worker accidentally delivered a woman to the wrong address. The clip went viral on social media and grabbed the attention of the netizens.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy