Wegmans shifts to eco-friendly egg cartons

By Russell Redman 1
Supermarket News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWegmans Food Markets has instituted more sustainable packaging for its store-brand eggs. The Rochester, N.Y.-based regional grocer said last week that it has shifted Wegmans-brand egg cartons to molded fiber from polystyrene foam. The new cartons are made of 100% post-consumer recycled newsprint and paper products. With the change, the company estimates that it will eliminate 625,000 pounds of foam from its stores annually.

