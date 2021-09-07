Wegmans shifts to eco-friendly egg cartons
Wegmans Food Markets has instituted more sustainable packaging for its store-brand eggs. The Rochester, N.Y.-based regional grocer said last week that it has shifted Wegmans-brand egg cartons to molded fiber from polystyrene foam. The new cartons are made of 100% post-consumer recycled newsprint and paper products. With the change, the company estimates that it will eliminate 625,000 pounds of foam from its stores annually.www.supermarketnews.com
Comments / 2