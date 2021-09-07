Wegmans shifts to eco-friendly egg cartons

Everyone is obviously concerned about the environment, and if you have a garden, you can help combat global warming. But what precisely is an eco-friendly garden, and what characteristics does it have? The first thing that comes to mind is an uncontrolled, untended garden overflowing with trees, shrubs, and insects. However, thanks to a combination of sustainably sourced materials and cutting-edge technologies, even the most fashionable and sophisticated garden designs can now be environmentally friendly. Check out these tips for making your garden more eco-friendly while saving you money.

