Why the Chiefs’ four-man tight end room is pivotal to 2021 success

We’ve made it Chiefs Kingdom. Its game week and Arrowhead will be rocking this weekend. Here are some of the secondary storylines I’ll be watching this season. Travis Kelce is entering year 9 of his career and has really begun to cement his Hall of Fame resume. According to Pro Football Reference’s Hall of Fame Monitor, Kelce is 12th among all TE based on accrued statistics and awards. Kelce is currently 8th among all tight ends in receptions, 10th in yards, and 15th in touchdowns. Using ESPN’s Mike Clay’s projections for Kelce – 108 catches, 1328 yards and 11 touchdowns – that would move Kelce 6th in receptions, 5th in yards, and 10th in touchdowns. This would require another All-Pro year like last year. Being the de-facto X-receiver in a high power offense coupled with the kind of chemistry that he and Patrick Mahomes have give Kelce a great chance at these statistics. On the other side, it’s a longer season and wear and tear will pile up. Chiefs may lean on their stable of tight ends – Bell, Gray, and Fortson – to take some of the burden off Kelce so that he is ready to turn it up in the postseason. His snap count has gone down in each of the past three years, so its a usage rate that will be interesting to monitor. Either way, I’m excited to how Travis Kelce builds on his record breaking 2020.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO