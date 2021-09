CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two of the airlines that serve Corpus Christi International Airport have canceled all flights for the next 24 hours, according to city officials. In a news release on Monday, they said United Airlines and Southwest Airlines canceled all flights in and out of CCIA for the rest of the day. The cancellations come ahead of Tropical Storm Nicholas. The storm is expected to make landfall along the Texas coast sometime between Monday evening and early Tuesday morning.

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO