Pets

How to help a child who just lost their pet

pawtracks.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany people vividly remember the loss of a beloved childhood pet. In fact, the loss of an animal companion is often a child’s first experience with death. Grief experts say that parents and other adults should respect a child’s feelings about the loss of an animal companion whether that’s the family dog or the child’s fish, hamster, or pet mouse. Children grieve differently from adults, and their grief will look different depending on their age, but all children need help and support to deal with their loss. Following are tips on what to do when a child’s pet dies.

Related
pawtracks.com

6 meaningful ways to honor a beloved pet who passed

Our animal companions are members of the family, and when they die, it can be every bit as painful as losing human loved ones. For some pet parents, this grief comes in stages, in which they may feel denial, anger, guilt, depression, and eventually acceptance. Others experience a series of ups and downs as they mourn the loss of their animal companion. Following are six meaningful ways to honor a beloved pet who has died that also help you work through your grief.
PETS
metroparent.com

How to Help Pandemic Pets Adjust to New Routines

Getting kids back into school routines can be bumpy. When you add back-to-work stressors like wearing real pants, the whole family’s stress levels jump even higher. Whenever big transitions loom, it’s important to plan ahead. And this year, it’s more important than ever to have a plan for everyone, including your pandemic pet, especially if you added a dog to your family during the shutdown.
PETS
NBC Chicago

See How Makeovers and Photo Shoots Help Shelter Pets Find Forever Homes

The following content is created in partnership with Hill’s Pet Nutrition. It does not reflect the work or opinions of the NBCUniversal Local stations editorial staffs. Click here  to learn more about Hill’s Pet Nutrition and the annual Clear The Shelters campaign, a mission to help shelter pets find the loving homes they deserve.
ANIMALS
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Identifying lost pets just got easier in Volusia

Volusia County Animal Services and Fire Rescue have teamed up to help bring lost pets home safe and sound. Operation Fire Scan & Rescue is an initiative that placed microchip scanners in all Volusia County fire stations to scan found animals to see if owner information is on an imbedded chip.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
KISS 106

Overlooked Shelter Dog Wonders Why No One Wants To Take Her Home

Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Hi, my name is Madelynn and I'm 6 years old. They say I'm a Shar-lei/Retriever mix. For some reason, at the VHS, I keep getting overlooked. I'm not sure why because I'm a great dog who has a beautiful brindle coat and a fun spotted tongue. I love to run and play. Oh, and, I lived with cats and I do okay with other dogs, too. I really like car rides and walks too. My adoption fee is $150 and it comes with all the stuff.
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
Classic Rock 105.1

Lost and Found Pets, Swine Edition

We get calls, emails, DMs, texts, and posts on our social media sites about lost and/or found animals frequently. This one, though, is a first for me. According to the post on the Ascension Parish Pets & Animals Facebook Page, Misty Wagoner Gill says that her family received a visitor recently.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
pawtracks.com

4 incredible ways to calm a cat who’s scared of everything

Just as parents share their kid-related troubles with friends, pet parents like to commiserate when things don’t go as planned. If you’ve ever uttered the phrase “my cat is scared of everything,” then you’re probably desperate to know how to calm a scared cat. It’s normal for cats to be cautious around strangers and new pets, but when Miss Mittens hisses at visiting friends and bolts under the bed in response to every sound, your fur baby’s fear can turn an otherwise peaceful household into a disruptive space. Thankfully, we’ve compiled a list of four amazing ways you can calm a cat who’s scared of everything — no pricey training sessions required.
PETS
TheConversationCanada

Does my child have separation anxiety? How parents can help with children’s back-to-school fears

Going back-to-school is an exciting time for many children. But for some it also stirs up stress and anxiety. Are they going to like their new teacher? Are they going to enjoy their new school? Are their friends going to be in their class? It is normal for young children to experience anxiety when separating from parents or caregivers. When you layer a pandemic on top of ordinary back-to-school stress, many children will be struggling more than usual. In everyday language, it’s common for people to talk about children (or even pets) experiencing separation anxiety. When children experience more intense...
KIDS
Pets
The Post and Courier

LOST YOUR PET? Check with animal she

LOST YOUR PET? Check with animal shelters that serve the area where you live: Charleston Animal Society 747-4849 Doc Williams SPCA 761-0683 Francis R. Willis SPCA Summerville 871-3820 Folly Beach Animal Control 588-2433 Hanahan Shelter 747-5711 Pet Helpers Adopt Center 795-1110 Lowcountry Animal Rescue 821-3175 It is important that you check back every 2-3 days until your pet is found.
CHARLESTON, SC
verywellfamily.com

How to Help Your Child Handle a Fight With Friends

Kids fight with their friends. It's a normal part of friendship, and one they have to learn how to navigate. Whether between besties or casual friends, tears, tantrums, sadness, stubbornness, isolation, indignation, and hurt feelings are possible consequences of these conflicts. Some kids are naturally more skilled at managing, moving past, and avoiding these disagreements, while others seem to be magnets for more frequent and intense friend battles.
KIDS
New York Post

Children who lost parents in 9/11 attacks share how their love — and grief — live on

A year after 9/11, a group of Long Island schoolkids whose mom or dad died in the World Trade Center gathered to tell The Post their stories. They reunited on the 3rd, 5th and 10th anniversaries. Now, 20 years after the terror attacks, we catch up with some of these parents, homeowners and professionals who continue to grapple with their loss and to honor their parents’ legacies.
nowhabersham.com

Wagging tails and purrfect companions

Raise your hand if you have a pet and love them like family? Apparently, there are many of us. Sixty-seven percent of U.S. households, or about 85 million families, own a pet. Some are referred to as man’s best friend, some are feathery, some swim in a tank, some are creepy crawlies or slither, some purr with an attitude, and a few reside in their own housing or barn. The fact is any and all of them are family for us two-legged owners.
PETS
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Say Doctors

The Delta variant of coronavirus is said to make people "sicker, quicker" but what you may not know is that all variants of COVID can make you "sicker, longer." An estimated 10 to 30% of people who get COVID—even a mild case—may develop debilitating symptoms that may never go away. What are they, and how can you make sure you know if you have "Long COVID" or are a "Long Hauler"? Read on for six key symptoms, reported by doctors during a BMJ panel, and how to reduce your risk of getting them—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
shreveportmag.com

300 bikers show up to escort teenage girl bullied for years to her high school prom

“We’ve got our daughter back.” That’s what the parents of this 15-year-old girl thought when they saw her light up with the brightest of smiles on the day of her prom. And they have about 300 bikers to thank for it. From the age of seven, Felicity has been bullied and often felt worthless because of the torment she went through. The past year has been especially difficult for her, and she felt anxious as the date for her high school prom approached.
RELATIONSHIPS

