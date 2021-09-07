How to help a child who just lost their pet
Many people vividly remember the loss of a beloved childhood pet. In fact, the loss of an animal companion is often a child’s first experience with death. Grief experts say that parents and other adults should respect a child’s feelings about the loss of an animal companion whether that’s the family dog or the child’s fish, hamster, or pet mouse. Children grieve differently from adults, and their grief will look different depending on their age, but all children need help and support to deal with their loss. Following are tips on what to do when a child’s pet dies.www.pawtracks.com
