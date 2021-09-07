Cardinals 2021 Betting Guide: Win Totals, Awards Watch, Prop Bets

The offseason is over, Week 1 is here and the Cardinals have a game to play this Sunday.

Arizona has worked to fill holes from its 8-8 team in 2020 with big-name free agents like defensive end J.J. Watt and center Rodney Hudson, while also adding talent through the draft.

However, the sportsbooks have set odds that are not overly optimistic on the Cardinals chances to finally break into the playoffs this season.

Win Totals

There are 17 games instead of 16 this year. So, the odds make deciding whether to bet for Arizona simple: Will the Cardinals have a better record than last year?

The roster is deeper on both sides of the ball, and having an established kicker in Matt Prater could make late-game matters more manageable.

At the same time, the schedule is more difficult, as Arizona faces nine 2020 playoff teams and the 2019 NFC champion 49ers twice after their injury-riddled season.

Division/Playoffs Odds

The NFC West will likely be a juggernaut division once again. The Cardinals will have to beat the best in order to earn a playoff spot or division crown. Most sportsbooks have the 49ers, Rams and Seahawks at win totals above 10.

Awards Watch

QB Kyler Murray

AwardOdds

MVP

+2500

Offensive Player of the Year

+2200

Murray actually had better MVP odds last year, as he was deemed the most likely to continue the two-year streak of second-season quarterbacks winning the award. But, that stretch was an exception, not a norm. Plus, both Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson were on Super Bowl contending teams.

Murray was not, and a bet on him for MVP this year is a bet on Arizona to have a stellar offense and jump to contender status. History tells us that a large percentage of MVPs are on teams that won at least 12 games

WR DeAndre Hopkins

AwardOdds

MVP

+15000

Offensive Player of the Year

+3000

Defensive Player of the Year

PlayerOdds

Chandler Jones

+6600

J.J. Watt

+8000

Rookie of the Year

PlayerOdds

WR Rondale Moore (Offensive)

+6600

ILB Zaven Collins (Defensive)

+1200

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury is +2500 to win the Coach of the Year award.

Props

QB:

Kyler Murray passing yards: 4,150.5 (DraftKings)

Kyler Murray passing touchdowns: 25.5 (BetMGM)

Kyler Murray rushing yards: 680.5 (DraftKings)

Kyler Murray rushing touchdowns: 7.5 (BetMGM)

Murray passed for 3,971 yards and 26 touchdowns last year during a 16-game season. In a 17-game 2021 campaign, picking the under for both odds is projecting Murray to have fewer passing yards per game and touchdown throws than last season.

Murray's pace through nine games was also higher than he finished, but a shoulder injury sustained in Week 11 hampered his abilities.

These odds also account for Murray running less often. He has said this offseason that the offense relied too heavily on his ability to scramble last year.

RB:

James Conner rushing yards: 595.5 (DraftKings)

Chase Edmonds rushing yards: 650.5 (DraftKings)

WR:

DeAndre Hopkins receiving yards: 1350.5 (DraftKings)

DeAndre Hopkins receiving touchdowns: 7.5 (BetMGM)

A.J. Green receiving yards: 645.5 (DraftKings)

Rondale Moore receiving yards: 550.5 (BetMGM)

The odds here are that Hopkins will have less receiving yards, but more touchdowns than last season.

An issue with the Cardinals pass attack in 2020 was that no one came close to Hopkins' production, as he had well over twice as many yards than anyone else.

Now, the Cardinals have Green and Moore, who could help alleviate the volume and pressure on Hopkins. At the same time, they provide red-zone threats that could free up Hopkins for more opportunities to score, beyond 45-yard bombs from Murray.

DEF:

J.J. Watt sacks: 8.5 (DraftKings)

Watt has not reached nine sacks since 2018, but he played only eight games in 2019 and was on a talent-deficient Texans defense last season.

With the support from Jones and with the expectation that he will play less snaps, Watt could see a rejuvenation season. The Cardinals were also fifth in the NFL in sacks last year, as they run a blitz-heavy scheme that put a lot of pressure on opposing quarterbacks.