According to WGME 13, a Maine woman is in custody following a chase that reached speeds of more than 100 miles per hour on Wednesday. Authorities say that 29-year-old Britney Smith from Buxton was apparently asleep in a vehicle in a driveway in Lyman on Alfred road on Wednesday morning. When deputies attempted to make contact wither her around 4:40 AM to figure out why she was sleeping in a car in an apparent random driveway, she awoke, showed signs of alcohol impairment and sped away.

MAINE STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO