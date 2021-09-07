Acoustic Cafe at Harris Arts Center Sept. 16

Acoustic Cafe is back in-person at the Harris Arts Center for our final performance of the year. Inspired by The Bluebird Cafe in Nashville, Acoustic Cafe offers patrons the opportunity to hear local talent in a relaxed setting. Join performers David Bell, Faye Pierce Bentley and Jule Medders as they...
Sam Williams -- the grandson of the legendary Hank Williams and the son of Hank Jr. -- is no stranger to fame. It’s no surprise, then, that the fledgling singer-songwriter offers a major dose of star power on his debut album. Williams, 24, performs a duet with Dolly Parton on...
So often in the last fifty years of country music’s history, stars whose names grow to the point where their names glowingly resonate for eternity are artists who have paired their ability to blend outlaw sensibilities and box office appeal with songs bearing enormous and inviting hooks. Typically, Dolly Parton, Hank Williams, Jr., Kenny Rogers, and Willie Nelson spring to mind when having these conversations. However, in one name not being considered in that conversation, it’s important — on the day that he would’ve turned 90 years old — to wonder where George Jones falls as a global icon compared to the previously mentioned names. Ultimately, it’s in noting that “King George” had the unique ability to be a country mega-star and create songs like 1980’s “He Stopped Loving Her Today” that is actually arguably larger in appeal as songs than he was as an artist, which is important. There’s unique selflessness attached to mastery of craft that supersedes marketing jargon and wild behavior apparent here and worthy of celebration.
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts presents “Under The Jello Mold,” one-woman show that features discussions surrounding grief and humor. Shows will be held at 7 p.m., on Thursday; 2-7 p.m., Friday and Saturday; and 2 p.m. on Sunday, between Sept. 23-26, according to a press release, describing the award-winning, one-woman comic play.
David: the greatest name in the history of Israel! But who was he? From his close friendship with Jonathan and his allegiance to Jonathan’s father, Saul, David’s early joyful years both become tortured and painful. His marriage to Michal leads to betrayal and murder, and his relationship with Bathsheba is both blissful and tragic. The final faces of love shared with two of his sons are glorious and shocking, and the Biblical story tells it all.
He’s famous for what he does with words, but Jason Isbell can make magic with a guitar too. And while technology doesn’t yet allow you to download Isbell’s songwriting skills, you can buy one of his guitars. Fender’s Jason Isbell Custom Telecaster is a fresh personal twist on the Tele, that eternally malleable Leo Fender design which dates back to at least 1950.
The lineup for the Outlaw Music Festival tour at the Mann Center on Saturday was so formidable that the headliner was almost an afterthought. The make-sure-you-get-there-early opener was Nashville songwriter Margo Price, finally out on the road again to spread the word about last year’s exemplary That’s How Rumors Get Started.
Country music is a genre about real life, and with that comes good-time tunes and plenty of country love songs. But writing songs about real life also means writing songs about sad things like heartbreak, illness, abuse and death. The country genre is full heart-wrenching, tear-jerkers, and while some of them may be hard to listen to, they're part of what makes country music so real and relatable. While it's impossible to list every sad country song, here are 15 of the saddest country songs that are likely to cause the most straight-faced person have a good cry.
What's better than a country music legend? A country music legend singing about other country music legends. George Jones' "Who's Gonna Fill Their Shoes" sings of the great Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash, Merle Haggard, Conway Twitty, Roy Acuff, Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, Charlie Rich, Hank Williams, Marty Robbins, and Lefty Frizzell and ponders who's gonna take their place when they're gone.
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Live performances are returning to Chapman Hall at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center. Tuesday is opening night for Jimmy Buffet’s “Escape to Margaritaville,” a major milestone for the center. “The first full capacity event in the Chapman since the shutdown,” said CEO Mark Frie. “It's unlike...
September is the birth month for a ton of country singers, from the late, great George Jones to country queen Faith Hill. Let's celebrate these 10 amazing country singers with September birthdays. Conway Twitty (1933-1993) -- Sept. 1. We lost the incredibly talented Conway Twitty at the young age of...
The theater company started rehearsing the show last summer but had to put off the performance because of the pandemic. Almost all of the original cast and crew returned to their roles for this fall’s production. “I think I speak for everyone involved in Clue when I say, ‘Welcome back...
Few artists get to have a career spanning 60 years, but Persian pop star Googoosh has earned each of them. In the 1970s, the iconic singer was like the Iranian Edith Piaf, a romantic and ever-present voice in the popular consciousness, inspiring love letters, women’s hairstyles and fashion shoots. Before that, she was a child star, acting in more than two dozen movies. She stopped singing for years after the revolution, but since 2000, she’s reemerged as the international star she always was, releasing 8 albums, including this year’s 21. There’s only one Googoosh.
Heidi Doornenbal, founder of Lynden’s Jansen Art Center, says that the venue fondly known as “The J” grew out of a need for a place equipped with the necessities for artists to create within their own disciplines. “The goal was to build a beautiful, vibrant place where artists would have...
On Saturday, September 11, 2021, Johnny Mathis appeared in concert at the Strathmore Music Center – a stop on his “65 Years of Romance” Tour. Anyone over the age of 60 probably remembers their youthful and romantic embraces with Mathis’ wonderful music playing in the background. Like many of the...
7PM doors, 8PM show | $15 ADV, $20 Doors | All Ages. The most northern of the New Mexico pueblos, the hamlet of Taos, sits approximately 7,000 feet above sea level. It is an hour and half drive north of Santa Fe, or rather, just remote enough to stave off the casually curious person. Fiercely independent, the town, steeped in natural beauty, has long attracted artists and freethinkers of every stripe. It is within this bouillabaisse of nature, art and spirituality that we encounter Max Gomez. A young singer-songwriter in the seasoned vein of Jackson Browne and John Prine, Gomez grew up splitting his time between the sloping mountains of Taos and, for a period, the rolling plains of Kansas. On his family’s ranch in Kansas, Gomez still lends a hand with chores but relishes the time he can spend out on the lake practicing the art of fly-fishing. But it is in Taos, where he was ultimately inspired to explore his art and the ethos behind it.
THE WOODLANDS, TX - We sat down with music artist Davy Knowles to learn about his successful career and the upcoming September 30 concert at Dosey Doe Big Barn. Davy is an incredible blues guitarist and singer/songwriter. He was born on a small island in the Irish Sea called Isle of Man. This little island situated between England, Scotland and Ireland was the launching point for his love of music and his career as an accomplished entertainer.
Accomplished sculptor Jodi Stuart creates colorful structures using a 3D printing pen. According to Sheridan College Assistant Professor of Photography & Printmaking and Whitney Center for the Arts Gallery Director Brittney Denham Whisonant, the structures take Stuart hours of careful and intentional placement. The result is a highly colorful and...
Second Street Gallery will open its 48th season with “Teeny Tiny Trifecta 4,” a juried exhibition that can be seen in the Main Gallery from Friday through Sept. 24. Tickets are available for the Early Access Presale day on Thursday. On Friday’s opening day, the gallery will be open from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. After opening day, the exhibition can be seen by appointment between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays. Appointments are recommended; walk-ins will be admitted if the gallery is not already at capacity.
Coming up from 2 to 3 p.m., Sept. 18, the Hutchinson Art Center will host an artist talk with Kathie Moore. Moore will be at the Art Center in person and the event will also be live-streamed through the Hutchinson Art Center’s Facebook Page. Listening to an artist talk is...
