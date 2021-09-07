Eagles name Jalen Hurts a team captain for 2021 season

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... 1) There will be continued ambiguity as to whether Jalen Hurts is “the guy.” [...] Jalen Hurts is going to make some plays in 2021 that only a small number of quarterbacks in the league can make. He’s also going to leave his share of easily makeable plays on the field. There will be occasional impressive moments, countered by inconsistency. That’s not uncommon for any young quarterback, but it feels like Hurts’ margin for error is slimmer than a quarterback taken, say, in the first 10 picks of a draft. At the end of this season, Hurts will not have shown that he is definitively “the guy,” but there will be reasonable arguments to be made that he deserves another year to show that he is. There will also be reasonable counter arguments that because the Eagles have a bunch of high picks in the 2022 draft, that they should jump at the opportunity to land an even better quarterback prospect, or to trade for a more established vet. Are you looking forward to those debates? No? Well that’s probably where we’re headed. [BLG Note: The feeling here is that if there’s any ambiguity, the Eagles will not hesitate to move on from Hurts.]

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO