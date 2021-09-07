CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles name Jalen Hurts a team captain for 2021 season

By Stephen M. Smith
tdalabamamag.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJalen Hurts carries a lot on his shoulders; however, he wants the pressure. He fought to win the starting quarterback job for the Philadelphia Eagles, and he was awarded the position in training camp. Hurts has his teammates following him, and Eagle fans are excited to see what happens this...

