CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

This Might Be The Easiest Way To Thicken Up Hot Sauce

By Maria Scinto
Mashed
Mashed
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you like your food muy caliente, you're probably really into hot sauce. Whether you're a Frank's RedHot fan who puts that s*** on everything or you dream of appearing on Hot Ones and spend days preparing for The Last Dab, there's a hot sauce to suit every spicy food fan. You may have even experimented with using hot sauce in unusual ways such as stirring a spoonful into cookie batter or shaking a few drops into a cocktail or beer. But have you ever tried making your own hot sauce?

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

The Genius Way You Should Try Cooking Spam

Whether you're someone that grew up eating Spam or whether you've simply seen the can on grocery store shelves for years and just always walked right past it, Spam is an ingredient that is surprisingly versatile. It's been around since 1937, and can be incorporated into a wide variety of dishes. You can create Spam fries, slice it atop a bowl of ramen or nestled into a breakfast sandwich, or even mixed into a bowl of fried rice. While you may be wary of cooking with canned meat, the reality is you can easily and effectively substitute Spam for other proteins in a huge variety of dishes.
RECIPES
TechRadar

I discovered this air fryer trick and it’s a game-changer for making fries

French fries are one of the tastiest treats you can indulge in. These crisp crunchy sticks of potato, which were created in the 1780s, have become a staple at dinner times. Traditionally deep-fried in gallons of oil, you’re now just as likely to use one of the best air fryers, which circulate hot air around food to crisp it rather than relying on oil, to get your weekly, or daily, fix of French fries.
FOOD & DRINKS
onceuponachef.com

Peach Cobbler

This rustic peach cobbler is made from sweet peaches, warm spices, and a homemade buttermilk biscuit topping. Classic peach cobbler is a rustic dessert made from sweet peaches, warm spices, and a homemade biscuit topping, baked until the fruit is tender and bubbling and the topping is golden and crisp. The dessert is a delicious way to use up all your summer peaches, as well as any other fruit you’d like to mix in (blackberries would be wonderful). Serve with a scoop of vanilla ice cream or dollop of sweetened whipped cream on top.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Sauce#Sauces#Hot Peppers#Beer#Cooking#Food Drink#Diy#Tabasco#Baking Kneads
Reader's Digest

If You See Red Stuff on Your Lettuce, This Is What It Is

Summer is a season where people often grab cold food to eat. Some love a good cucumber soup or pasta salad, whereas others reach for watermelon pizza. If you’re short on time, one of the easiest cold meals to whip up is a good salad. It’s best to make your salad with fresh ingredients, so what happens when you reach into the refrigerator and find that you have red stuff on your lettuce? Don’t chuck out the whole head! Just romaine calm, because it’s an easy problem to fix. Something else you also shouldn’t throw away: spotted or bumpy eggs.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Nearly 23% Think This Is The Worst Brand Of Peanut Butter

Peanut butter is not only delicious, it's also incredibly versatile. What other food works well in sandwiches, oatmeal, milkshakes, savory sauces, and with apple slices? According to Eat This, Not That!, peanut butter was originally created for those who didn't have teeth. No kidding! The soft, creamy spread was easy to eat and a good source of protein for many.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Best Tuna Salad Recipe

Back to school season is upon us, and lunches can start to get boring pretty quickly. We totally get it, and we have a tasty solution to that issue. Recipe developer Susan Olayinka of The Flexible Fridge makes a mega easy tuna salad sandwich that features just eight ingredients and simple steps to toss together. We know your family will relish this recipe — pun completely intended.
RECIPES
news9.com

Cowboy Soup

Brown the meat in a large soup pot with the onions. Drain off any excess grease and return the pot to the stovetop. Stir in the water and stock along with the mushrooms, pepper, and shredded carrot. Bring to a boil and stir in the barley and cook according to...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Greatist

The Best Way to Cook Bacon Is Actually the Easiest

All featured products are curated independently by our editors. When you buy something through our retail links, we may receive a commission. Bacon is a mainstay in my weekend life, as I’m sure it is for many folks. I guess during the week, too, if we’re being honest here; but when I’m enjoying bacon on the weekends, I go for it and cook them up one package at a time. In a pan, on a griddle, in the oven. I’ve tried most conventional methods, and I’m here to share the best way to cook bacon is in the oven. On a cooling rack. On a foil- or parchment-lined baking sheet.
RECIPES
EatThis

One Major Side Effect of Eating Avocado Toast, Says Dietitian

Whether it's a staple in your breakfast routine or your favorite on-the-go lunch, avocado toast is a tasty—and trendy—meal. Loaded with complex carbs, healthy fat, and protein, this easy-to-prepare meal is a great way to stay satisfied for hours at a time. However, there's one surprising side effect of eating...
NUTRITION
Greatist

Japanese Potato Salad Is the Only Side You Need for Labor Day

We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. All featured products are curated independently by our editors. When you buy something through our retail links, we may receive a commission. I...
FOOD & DRINKS
oc-breeze.com

Sunday Recipe: Fall flavors shine in a chewy oatmeal cookie

Fall is a season of cooler temperatures and changing leaves, and it also marks the return of autumn flavor profiles. Root vegetables, roasts and heartier fare are prime cooking ingredients this time of year. In terms of baking, treats spiced with ginger and cinnamon are in demand each fall. Carrot...
RECIPES
recipes.net

Louisiana Crunch Cake Recipe

This Louisiana crunch cake brings a delectable dessert made with cake flour and coconut flakes for a fluffy bite that’s drizzled with a rich glaze. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Grease a tube pan. Sprinkle ¼ cup granulated sugar into the prepared tube pan. Roll the pan around, to...
RECIPES
country1037fm.com

Halloween Cream Cheese Poundcake

When you find a great base recipe for your cream cheese pound cake, you build upon that treasure. As Halloween is creeping around the corner, I could of swore I saw Halloween candy in the stores already. That’s where Ms. Geneva Potts, pound cake comes into play. For this recipe below I will be adding 2 tablespoons of pumpkin spice to the batter, but feel free to add as much as you’d like.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

35% Of People Think This Sandwich Shop Has The Best Quality Bread

When it comes to sandwiches, most people put all their focus on the meats and cheeses that go into them, followed by the array of fresh vegetables and unique sauces. We can't blame those that put a heavy emphasis on these things — after all, who wants a sandwich filled with low-quality meat and limp veggies? But we're here today to remind you that bread is just as deserving of your attention as well. As Brick Market Deli notes, picking out the right encasing for your sub is key to enhancing both its texture and flavor, not to mention that those two heavenly slices of carbs keep all the delectable ingredients of your sando intact, allowing you to munch on it relatively mess-free.
RESTAURANTS
Biloxi Sun Herald

Rice, inexpensive and healthy, is a great way to stretch a meat or casserole dish

September celebrates the nutrition and versatility of rice. Yes, September is National Rice Month. Whether it is red, brown, white, Basmati, Jasmine, wild or black, long-grain or short-grain rice offers good taste and nutrition. Heart healthy and vitamin rich, rice is low fat, low in calories, whole grain, and gluten free. Some brands of rice are even non-MO verified, certified gluten-free and organic. Black, wild and red rice are considered good sources of fiber.
RECIPES
Mashed

Reddit Thinks Taco Bell Might Be Adding These Combo Meals

Images of new Taco Bell combo meals have been making the rounds on the Taco Bell subreddit. One is a cheddar chicken quesadilla combo that offers the quesadilla, a crunchy taco, and a large drink for $6.79. The other is a Cravings Trio that allows you to pick either a large drink or medium freeze to go with a combo of two of the following four foods: a Cheesy Double Beef Burrito, a Chalupa Supreme, a Cheese Quesadilla, or a Crunchwrap Supreme. Together, these three only cost $5.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Mashed

62K+
Followers
20K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy