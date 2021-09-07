This Might Be The Easiest Way To Thicken Up Hot Sauce
If you like your food muy caliente, you're probably really into hot sauce. Whether you're a Frank's RedHot fan who puts that s*** on everything or you dream of appearing on Hot Ones and spend days preparing for The Last Dab, there's a hot sauce to suit every spicy food fan. You may have even experimented with using hot sauce in unusual ways such as stirring a spoonful into cookie batter or shaking a few drops into a cocktail or beer. But have you ever tried making your own hot sauce?www.mashed.com
Comments / 0