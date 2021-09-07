CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eaton County, MI

Eaton County sheriff: Missing 15-year-old may be in northern Michigan

By FOX 17
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1agXDC_0bp32gf000

Eaton County deputies are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing teen.

15-year-old Mercedes Elizabeth Broadbent took off with a male subject on Saturday and may be on the northern side of the state in the Clare or Traverse City area, according to the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities describe her as having purple hair with some red showing through.

Those with information in connection to Mercedes’ whereabouts are asked to get in touch with ECSO.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Traverse City, MI
Crime & Safety
Eaton County, MI
Government
Eaton County, MI
Crime & Safety
County
Eaton County, MI
City
Traverse City, MI
Traverse City, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northern Michigan#Mercedes#Ecso
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy