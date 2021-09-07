Eaton County sheriff: Missing 15-year-old may be in northern Michigan

Eaton County deputies are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing teen.

15-year-old Mercedes Elizabeth Broadbent took off with a male subject on Saturday and may be on the northern side of the state in the Clare or Traverse City area, according to the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities describe her as having purple hair with some red showing through.

Those with information in connection to Mercedes’ whereabouts are asked to get in touch with ECSO.

