Jill Biden Just Returned to Work—And Made History in the Process

By Elizabeth Loga n
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's back-to-school time for kids, parents, and teachers across America. That includes first lady Dr. Jill Biden, who is returning to the classroom this week and making history in the process. Longtime educator Biden has always maintained that she would continue teaching during her husband's presidency, but given that he was elected during the pandemic, she's had to teach through Zoom since his inauguration (though she did make an IRL visit to a British classroom with Kate Middleton earlier this year). Today she's back in a school building, specifically Northern Virginia Community College, where she taught writing during the Obama administration, when her husband was vice president. Biden is the first first lady to work full-time outside the White House.

