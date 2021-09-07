CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schooley tabbed head coach, director of men’s, women’s hockey operations at Robert Morris; McLaughlin-Bittle named special assistant

Cover picture for the articleRobert Morris announced Tuesday that Derek Schooley has been named head coach and director of men’s and women’s hockey operations. “Naming Derek as the head coach and director of operations for both teams adds stability as we continue to work with the Pittsburgh College Hockey Foundation in the goal of reinstating both teams,” RMU vice president and director of athletics Chris King said in a statement. “Derek is synonymous with hockey at Robert Morris and is well-respected in the Pittsburgh hockey community and beyond. Having him in charge of both programs this fall is crucial as we strive for viable solutions and a sustainable financial model to support both programs.”

