Muppets Haunted Mansion is getting nearer by the day, and Disney has just announced even more celebrities that will be appearing in the special. In these teaser images below, we have Jeanie Mai (The Real), Danny Trejo (seemingly reprising his role as a prisoner from Muppets Most Wanted), Chrissy Metz (This Is Us), Sasheer Zamata (Saturday Night Live), and Alfonso Ribeiro (The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and AFV) appearing as ghostly portraits. I’m sure a lot of celebrities would be dying to be in a Muppet production, so good on these folks for their follow through.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO