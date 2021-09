DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD volleyball team fell from No. 7 to No. 11 in the first AVCA Coaches Poll of the regular season. The Bulldogs dropped their season opener but then won the next three matches, including two sweeps, to sit at a 3-1 record. NSIC foe Concordia-St. Paul is the top ranked team, while five other NSIC teams are in the top 25.