Man arrested after claiming to be victim in Tesla hit-and-run, proved wrong by car's camera

SLIDELL, La. (KGO) -- A man who tried to pull a fast one on the owner of a Tesla forgot one important thing -- the cars have cameras.

Arthur Bates Jr. didn't realize that when he walked behind one of the cars in Louisiana, and took a phony fall, as the driver backed up.

Bates kept the ruse going though. He called 911 claiming he was a victim of a hit-and-run, complaining of back, leg, and neck injuries.

Police tracked down the Tesla driver. Needless to say video ruined Bates' story.

He was arrested for filing a false police report.