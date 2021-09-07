CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slidell, LA

Man arrested after claiming to be victim in Tesla hit-and-run, proved wrong by car's camera

ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 6 days ago
SLIDELL, La. (KGO) -- A man who tried to pull a fast one on the owner of a Tesla forgot one important thing -- the cars have cameras.

Arthur Bates Jr. didn't realize that when he walked behind one of the cars in Louisiana, and took a phony fall, as the driver backed up.

Bates kept the ruse going though. He called 911 claiming he was a victim of a hit-and-run, complaining of back, leg, and neck injuries.

Police tracked down the Tesla driver. Needless to say video ruined Bates' story.

He was arrested for filing a false police report.

ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

