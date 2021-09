What will the verdict of history be on a country that turns its back so flagrantly upon human rights in general and the right to seek asylum through any available means in particular (Priti Patel to send boats carrying migrants to UK back across Channel, 9 September)? Priti Patel and Boris Johnson will join Donald Trump and Viktor Orbán et al as the embodiment of all that is most repugnant in the rightwing agenda, rejecting definitively any residual claim to moral leadership these once humane countries might have possessed. I doubt that I am alone in telling European friends of the shame I feel at allowing such people to lead my country. Their contribution to the defeat of the democratic ideal should not be underestimated by history.

