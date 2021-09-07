Business Expo to showcase Yadkin companies
Where: The Yadkin Center Agricultural & Education Building, 2051 Agricultural Way in Yadkinville. Exhibitors: Workforce Unlimited, Shallowford Popcorn Farm, Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital, Yadtel, First National Bank, Yadkin Nursing Care, Boonville Business Downtown Dev. Assoc., Hands of Hope Medical Clinic, Smart Start of Yadkin County, Yadkin Valley Home Health, Southland Transportation, Apache Solutions, Curves of Yadkinville, Chick-fil-A of Mount Airy, Mountain Valley Hospice, Trellis Supportive Care, Coaching Right Now, Yadkin Arts Council, Surry Community College, Yadkin Valley Living, Unifi, The Yadkin Ripple, AOA Signs, Truist.www.yadkinripple.com
