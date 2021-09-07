CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Voinovich School faculty, staff, and students play key role in providing data for Ohio’s legislative maps

By Samantha Pelham
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFaculty, professionals, and students from Ohio University’s Voinovich School of Leadership and Public Service have had a busy few years collecting data from county boards of elections and the U.S. Census Bureau to organize into a unified redistricting database that will allow for legislators to have a more efficient means of using data to create new maps for the state and federal legislative districts.

