Voinovich School faculty, staff, and students play key role in providing data for Ohio’s legislative maps
Faculty, professionals, and students from Ohio University’s Voinovich School of Leadership and Public Service have had a busy few years collecting data from county boards of elections and the U.S. Census Bureau to organize into a unified redistricting database that will allow for legislators to have a more efficient means of using data to create new maps for the state and federal legislative districts.www.ohio.edu
