Avery County, NC

Avery County Historical Society dedicates Caboose No. 505

By Neal Falvey neal.falvey@averyjournal.com
averyjournal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEWLAND – A dedication ceremony was held on Tuesday Aug. 31, at the Avery County Historical Society for the ET&WNC Caboose No. 505. Built in 1926, the train was in action until 1950 when the railroad went out of service. Caboose 505, which had been restored to its former glory aesthetically, and placed in a permanent position with the help of numerous local representatives and volunteers, and now resides at the Avery County Museum.

