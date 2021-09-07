UMD Quarterback John Larson Named NSIC Offensive Player of the Week

DULUTH, Minn. – UMD quarterback John Larson has been named NSIC Offensive Player of the week after a monster performance on Thursday. Larson threw for 447 yards and six touchdowns, which tied the UMD single-game record, as they got the 44-14 win over Upper Iowa in their season opener. This is Larson’s second player of the week honor and he was also named the North Division’s Preseason Offensive Player of the Year this season.