West Side Nut Club Releases Schedule for 2021 Fall Festival
The West Side Nut Club has released the schedule for the 2021 Fall Festival in Evansville, Indiana. The Fall Festival is set to kick off on Sunday, Oct. 3 with Family Day, which will allow parents and guardians to bring their kids to the festival between the hours of 1:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. During that time, only kiddie rides will be open, and (non-booth) food and drink will be served at the intersection of Franklin and 10th Avenue.www.wevv.com
