Photos: Paramore Singer Hayley Williams’ Million-Dollar Nashville Home

By Philip Trapp
 7 days ago
Singer Hayley Williams is selling a quaint home in Nashville, Tenn. As a bonus, the million-dollar residence holds a host of Hayley history. After all, the Paramore frontwoman recorded her Flowers for Vases / Descansos solo album (and presumably the preceding Petals for Armor: Self-Serenades EP) inside the place, and the home's comfy environs have been seen in many a livestream interview and virtual performance hosted by the musician.

#Restaurants#Nashville Home
