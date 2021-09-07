Photos: Paramore Singer Hayley Williams’ Million-Dollar Nashville Home

Kiss returned to the stage last night for the first time since members of the band contracted COVID-19. Although they had to cut a couple of songs from the end of the show due to an approaching lightning storm at the outdoor venue, frontman Paul Stanley was pleased with the band's performance. "Great show tonight!" he tweeted. "I think it's important to tell you that getting through COVID doesn't mean you're over it. I'm surprised to have lingering symptoms that my doctors say will subside. How you might recover is a crap shoot. Being double vaxxed pushes the odds in your favor."

