Gov. Hochul provides Tuesday coronavirus update for NYS

WIVB
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK STATE (NEWS10) — Gov. Kathy Hochul Tuesday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19. “We are continuing to watch the numbers and while some metrics continue to be promising, others are moving in the wrong direction,” Gov. Hochul said. “With students back at their schools and colleges and increasingly more people returning to work in-person, it is more critical than ever that we double down on everything we can do to stop the spread of infection. The single best weapon that we have in this fight is the vaccine, which is free, safe and effective. If you still need your shot, please get it as soon as possible so we can all be better protected.”

www.wivb.com

