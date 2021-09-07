CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo County, WI

Man hospitalized after UTV crash in Buffalo County Sunday

By Jimmie Kaska
WEAU-TV 13
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOWN OF MONTANA, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is injured after a utility terrain vehicle crash in Buffalo County Sunday afternoon. On Sunday at 3:31 p.m., the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office said that a 59-year-old man crashed the UTV he was driving after hitting a hole in the farm road he was traveling on, pinning the man against a barbed-wire fence. The crash occurred in a farm pasture near County Highway U west of Arcadia and Independence in rural Buffalo County.

