Relationship Advice

Educated women increasingly likely to have first baby before marriage

By Jill Rosen
jhu.edu
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCollege-educated women are much more likely than ever before to have a first child outside of marriage, a new Johns Hopkins University study finds. Women with degrees are also more likely to be married at the time of their second birth, suggesting a historic shift among the educated away from starting families with marriage to starting them with a baby. The findings by Johns Hopkins University sociologist Andrew Cherlin are published by Proceedings of the National Academy of Science.

hub.jhu.edu

