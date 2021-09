Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists there is no point in looking for short-term replacements for Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane as players of the required quality are not available.Questions have been asked about the decision not to reinforce the forward line this summer with January’s African Nations Cup denying the Reds the services of their Egypt and Senegal internationals for potentially a month.With Divock Origi so out of form and favour it could leave Klopp’s side short-handed come the turn of the year, but the German said the solution could not always be found in the transfer market.“We knew it...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO