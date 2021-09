Early September is usually a big time for Apple. Until Covid broke the streak last year, it had released a new iPhone between Sept. 7 and Sept. 12 for eight consecutive years. But it turning out to be a busy season for the publishers of news apps on Apple devices, too. A new policy change by the tech giant will make it possible for news organizations to sign up new subscribers in their iPhone or iPad apps without giving Apple a dime of the revenue they generate.

CELL PHONES ・ 12 DAYS AGO