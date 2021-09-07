Syracuse University Internships for Area High School Students Turns Into ‘Something Special’
High school students running around the Syracuse University campus with blow torches . . . what could possibly go wrong?. University Vice President and Chief Facilities Officer Pete Sala admits that thought crossed his mind when Cydney Johnson, vice president for community engagement and government relations, came to him with the idea of hosting several Syracuse high school students for a month this summer as interns at the physical plant and with food services.news.syr.edu
