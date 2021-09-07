Standing for peace for 20 years (opinion)

Submitted by Rita Sloan, Sierra Interfaith Action for Peace and the Alternatives to Violence Project Nevada. September 20 will mark the 20th anniversary of a small weekly event held in front of the Thompson Federal Building since the first week in October 2001 when the United States of America began bombing Afghanistan in pursuit of the man they believed to be chiefly responsible for the 9/11 attacks weeks before. Back then our numbers were large, and people were adamant that a military response to 9/11 was not the answer.