Standing for peace for 20 years (opinion)

 6 days ago
Submitted by Rita Sloan, Sierra Interfaith Action for Peace and the Alternatives to Violence Project Nevada. September 20 will mark the 20th anniversary of a small weekly event held in front of the Thompson Federal Building since the first week in October 2001 when the United States of America began bombing Afghanistan in pursuit of the man they believed to be chiefly responsible for the 9/11 attacks weeks before. Back then our numbers were large, and people were adamant that a military response to 9/11 was not the answer.

Avoiding another humanitarian tragedy from September 11, 2001 (opinion)

The University of Nevada, Reno’s Northern Nevada International Center has played a role in refugee resettlement for decades, as one of three primary pillars of service (global exchange programs and translation and interpretation services being the other two). Our nonprofit was prepared to offer assistance to displaced Afghan citizens as America removed its military presence after two decades of occupation following the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
Laxalt hints at legal fights ahead of 2022 US Senate race

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — More than 14 months before the midterm elections, the Republican frontrunner in Nevada’s U.S. Senate race is raising fears of voter fraud and talking about preemptively mounting legal challenges — a sign that the election denialism that marked the last cycle may carry over into the next.
Nevada prisons flunked pandemic response, new report says

Nevada failed to keep its incarcerated population safe during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to findings by the Prison Policy Initiative, a public policy think tank focusing on the criminal justice system. In a report released this week that graded all state correctional agencies in responding to Covid, Nevada, like 41...
Gun violence, gun sales on the rise

Despite all of the “state of the world these days” posts on social media, violent crime in the United States had been on the decline for several decades. But that began changing last year. During the pandemic, there has been a precipitous rise in gun violence. There were around 20,000...
