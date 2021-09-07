CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

'No Shelf Life Now': The Big Business of Interpolating Old Songs for New Hits

By Ethan Millman
Middletown Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was the middle of June when more than two dozen songwriters, producers, and publishing representatives poured into an expansive, secluded creator’s “compound” just outside of Los Angeles’ wealthy Brentwood neighborhood. For three days, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., they wrote songs — in between catered meals and fierce games of corn hole in the estate’s backyard — to shop around to A-listers like Doja Cat, Ariana Grande, and Cardi B, who could turn the tunes into lucrative anthems. It was, essentially, a summer camp for hitmaking. There was just one twist: The writers were specifically encouraged to lift music from old hit songs.

www.middletownpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Do Abba's new songs live up to their hits?

When I was three years old, my parents took me to see Abba: The Movie at Hampstead's Classic Cinema. At that age, I was already a rabid fan. I'd learned Nina, Pretty Ballerina on recorder (sorry, neighbours) and my nursery school teacher was concerned that I kept writing the letter B backwards.
MUSIC
soultracks.com

Another Groove: Yebba Totes Her “Louie Bag”

September 13, 2021 — Welcome back to Another Groove, our series dedicated to new music that is neither pure soul nor R&B but which contains elements of those genres and may please your ears. This week we feature the track “Louie Bag” by the artist Abbey Smith, professionally known as Yebba.
MUSIC
cw18milwaukee.com

MTV VMAs Honor the Best in Music LIVE on CW18 September 12th

The biggest names in music will gather for MTV's 2021 Video Music Awards on Sunday, September 12th, and you can watch all of the evening's happenings during a special LIVE presentation at 7pm on CW18. Doja Cat will host the festivities and take the stage as a performer as the industry chart toppers unite to honor the best in music videos.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

17 New Songs Out Today

JAMES BLAKE - FAMOUS LAST WORDS. James Blake has shared a third song off his upcoming Friends That Break Your Heart (which was supposed to be out last week but has been delayed to 10/8 due to Covid-related production delays). "Famous Last Words" features gentle, pizzicato-like synths and Blake's emotive vocals.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ava Max
Person
Lorde
Person
Melissa Etheridge
Person
Paul Anka
Person
Robin Thicke
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Marvin Gaye
udiscovermusic.com

The Best Albums Of 1992: 72 Records Worth Your Time

Many agree that 1991 was one of the best years for albums ever, so what about 1992? Well, grunge’s impact continued to reverberate with the soundtrack to Singles and a great full-length from Alice in Chains. Rage Against The Machine, PJ Harvey, and Tori Amos arrived on the scene with excellent debut albums. But 1992, in terms of albums, perhaps belonged to hip-hop. Dr. Dre. Eric B. & Rakim. Beastie Boys. Pharcyde. It was a banner year for the genre, with records that all sounded completely different. Whatever your genre of choice, 1992 has something for just about anyone. Dig in and enjoy our picks for the best albums of the year.
MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

Bachelor Share New Song “I See It Now”

Bachelor (a duo between Melina Duterte of Jay Som and Ellen Kempner of Palehound) released their debut album, Doomin’ Sun, back in May via Polyvinyl (stream it here). Now they have shared a brand new song “I See It Now,” that was recorded after the sessions for Doomin’ Sun were completed. Listen below.
MUSIC
Laredo Morning Times

The Pokémon Album Will Feature Lil Yachty, Tierra Whack, and Jax Jones

Pokémon and Universal Music Group (UMG) are ready to reveal the complete track list for Pokémon 25: The Album, the climax of the yearlong music partnership that the two brands started to celebrate the iconic video game’s 25th anniversary. The album is set for release on October 15th through UMG’s...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Business#Music Royalties#Warner Music#Sony Music#Music Streaming#No Shelf Life#Primary Wave#Electric Feel#Canadian#Interpolations#Child#Sza#Tiktok#Rolling Stone
bestclassicbands.com

9/11: The Music Events That Helped Bring Us Back 20 Years Ago

Whatever our differences in the United States of America, we know when we must come together. In the wake of 9/11, the worst terrorist attack ever perpetrated on our soil, we were all sorely in need of healing and reaffirmation. For each person touched by the tragedy—and, truly, that would be all of us—there was reflection and introspection. But at the same time, we needed to know that others felt the way we did, that there was still an “us,” that this murderous act would not define us. Music helped bring us back.
MUSIC
POPSUGAR

Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo, BTS, and More Artists Who Won Big at the MTV VMAs

The MTV Video Music Awards took place in NYC on Sunday night, and it was a star-studded event. Artists like Lil Nas X, Kacey Musgraves, Saweetie, and more joined together at Barclays Center as they celebrated some of the biggest songs and music videos from this past year. While there were certainly some showstopping moments — including performances by Justin Bieber, Normani, and Chloe Bailey — we were excited to see which artists took home a moon person. Olivia Rodrigo kicked off the night by taking home push performance of the year on the red carpet, while BTS, Travis Scott, and host Doja Cat scored wins throughout the night. See the official list of winners ahead.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
udiscovermusic.com

The Greatest Moments From The 2021 MTV VMAs

On Sunday evening, Brooklyn welcomed some of the biggest names in music to Barclays Center for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. The special event, which was held for the 36th time since the launch of the network, coincided with the celebration of 40 years of MTV. Like most years, the MTV VMAs were a reminder of the network’s music-driven past, prior to its turn towards reality television.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Music
US News and World Report

Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber Top Star-Packed MTV VMAs

Lil Nas X won video of the year at Sundays MTV VMAs on a night that Justin Bieber triumphantly returned to the stage as a performer and as winner of the artist of the year. “I do not take this for granted,” Lil Nas X said while accepting the night’s final award for the music video for his song, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name).”
MUSIC
The Independent

The 40 best song lyrics of all time, from Kendrick Lamar to Kate Bush

A devastating couplet is every pop star’s secret weapon. Whether it’s Morrissey grumbling about having to go to bed with nothing but a Sylvia Plath anthology for warmth or Kate Bush crooning sweet nothings-that-are-actually-dark-somethings lyrics illuminate and elevate a song. Words bring clarity and drama, opening a secret passage to an artist’s internal life.
MUSIC
gospelmusic.org

The Lighthouse Classic Song Takes on a New Life With Ronny Hinson

Nashville, Tennessee (September 4, 2021) The song has become a Gospel classic. It has also been around now for 50 years, and the writer, Ronny Hinson, along with Scott Godsey of Godsey Media, are teaming up to celebrate the 50th anniversary in a big way!. Written by Ronny Hinson in...
NASHVILLE, TN
metalinjection

11-Year-Old Prodigy Nandi Bushell Wrote A New Song with Tom Morello & His Son

It seems like 11-year-old internet sensation Nandi Bushell is having quite a trip in America. She popped up as a special guest at Foo Fighters' return Los Angeles show and that wasn't all the jamming she did while in Los Angeles. She also met up with Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello and Morello's son for an intimate jam.
MUSIC
metalinjection

Album Review: METALLICA The Metallica Blacklist

Wow. When the world’s biggest metal band celebrates the release of their best-selling album, you expect it to be huge. But nothing could have prepared Metallica fans for The Metallica Blacklist. Fifty-six artists, six hours of music, a complete reimagining of one of the most iconic records of all time. It’s the kind of thing only a band like Metallica can do. From the highest of highs to the lowest of lows, The Blacklist unites fans not just of heavy metal, but every kind of music. And they are all bowing to the power of an album written 30 years ago. If this isn’t legendary, then the word has lost all meaning.
ROCK MUSIC
JamBase

Watch Foo Fighters Perform Medley At MTV VMAs

Foo Fighters were honored with the inaugural U.S. Global Icon Award at the MTV VMAs on Sunday. The band not only accepted the award at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center last night but also presented a medley featuring three of their songs. Billie Eilish introduced Foo Fighters last night. “An entire generation...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy