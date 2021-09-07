CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Review: 'The War For Gloria' is an epic coming-of-age tale

By MOLLY SPRAYREGEN
Beaumont Enterprise
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“In The War for Gloria” by Atticus Lish (Knopf) “In The War for Gloria” by Atticus Lish, Gloria is the single mother of Corey. While she struggles to make ends meet, it is clear Gloria will do anything for her son. The two love one another fiercely, but their universe shatters when Gloria is diagnosed with ALS. At 15 Corey is forced to figure out how to care for his mother both physically and financially as her health deteriorates. Meanwhile, Corey’s estranged father, Leonard, moves in with them to help care for Gloria.

www.beaumontenterprise.com

Comments / 0

Related
godisageek.com

Inked: A Tale of Love review

The humble ballpoint pen forms the beautifully understated Japanese folklore setting of Inked: A Tale of Love. You play the part of an unnamed Ronin, traversing a charming isometric world. There’s a story driven by themes of conservation and romance. .But also with a touch of fourth-wall-shattering interplay with the artist himself who has drawn the whole thing to life.
VIDEO GAMES
pocketgamer.com

Tales of the Mirror review - "My Kingdom for a... bird?"

I've had my eyes on the Tales of the Mirror release for a while, and when the day finally came, boy was I hyped. Not only was I looking forward to the unique visual novel meets murder mystery, but also the beautiful artwork. However, my bias aside, I will keep this review as objective as possible because there were quite a few elements that didn't impress me on the very first playthrough.
VIDEO GAMES
ABA Journal

A tale of love, loss and conservatorships in the Golden Age of Hollywood

Britney Spears' legal battle over the conservatorship that put her under the control of her father brought international attention to the conservatorship system. But many other rich and famous people have—appropriately or not—also found themselves in the grips of a system that is much more easy to enter than to leave.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epic#War#Knopf
wlrn.org

A Tale of Love and War

8pm Friday FAREWELL TO ARMS (1932) - A wartime drama starring Gary Cooper, Helen Hayes and Adolphe Menjou based on the novel by Ernest Hemingway. Frederic Henry (Gary Cooper), an American driving ambulances for the Italian Army during World War I, falls for British Red Cross nurse Catherine Barkley (Helen Hayes), to the displeasure of jealous commanding officer Major Rinaldi (Adolphe Menjou), who transfers Catherine to a different hospital out of spite. But after Frederic is injured on the battlefield, he is evacuated to Catherine's new hospital in Milan, and the star-crossed lovers begin their romance anew.
MOVIES
seattlepi.com

'Unclenching the Fists' Review: An Intense, Immersive Coming-of-Age Tale from the North Caucasus

Across cinema’s long lineage of stories about young women attempting to shake parental control and seize their own destinies, few protagonists have needed to escape quite as viscerally as Ada, the unbearably put-upon heroine of Russian director Kira Kovalenko’s imposing sophomore feature “Unclenching the Fists.” In poor health and kept under literal lock and key by her widowed, loveless father, she fears time is running out for her to make a run for it — though where on earth to go, in a desolate corner of the North Caucasus where the patriarchy threatens to ensnare her in other ways, is the question giving added urgency to this unusual, stonily moving coming-of-ager.
MOVIES
SFGate

'The Hand of God' Review: Paolo Sorrentino Gets Caught Between Nostalgia and Overstatement in His 1980s Coming-of-Age Memory Play

Fabietto (Filippo Scotti), the autobiographical hero of Paolo Sorrentino’s “The Hand of God,” is a teenager growing up in the 1980s in the bustling port metropolis of Naples, and he keeps a watchful gaze on just about everything. He’s like the eye at the center of a storm of avidly impassioned but overstated filmmaking. Filippo Scotti, the actor who plays him, is handsome in a pale way, with curly hair and a presence that’s elegant in its quietude. There’s something Chalamet-esque about him; at the same time, you could imagine him playing the young Bob Dylan. The year is 1984, and Fabietto is a kid who knows how to fit in but still sets himself apart. He wears a small hoop earring (not so common back then), and he’s got a Walkman whose earphones are always draped around his neck. In the cracked asphalt field at school, the boys playing football come off, in comparison, like rambunctious zombies. Yet Fabietto, in his way, is as much of a sports fiend as they are. There are rumors that Diego Maradona, the Argentine football superstar, is about to join the Naples team (the rumors turn out to be true), and for Fabietto, like everyone else in Naples, it’s as if Jesus himself were about to arrive.
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NME

‘Lake’ review: a compelling and captivating narrative tale

The word “lake” probably conjures up an image in your mind. It’s probably something calm and tranquil, perhaps even with a dash of seclusion, far away from the hustle and bustle of your average cityscape. The word lake, then, already goes a large way to embodying just what Lake by developers Gamious is about.
VIDEO GAMES
EW.com

Belfast review: Kenneth Branagh's drama is soft-focus coming-of-age nostalgia

It's a tricky proposition to try to show war and conflict through a child's point of view — and trickier still, maybe, when the story is as personal as Kenneth's Branagh's Belfast, a dewy-eyed dramedy drawn from his experience as a little boy living through the earliest days of the violent ethno-nationalist divide that would leave his homeland bloody and battered for decades to come. The result feels like a film filtered less through real life than the rosy lens of sentiment and memory: a soft-focus Irish fairy tale bathed in love and blarney and a whole lot of warbling Van Morrison.
MOVIES
geekculture.co

Geek Review: Tales of Arise

It has been a long time coming, but four years following Tales of Berseria, series fans finally have another meaty Japanese roleplaying game (JRPG) to look forward to with the 9 September launch of Bandai Namco’s Tales of Arise. With the amount of development time and plenty of contemporary inspirations to draw from, it is perhaps no surprise that Tales of Arise is an excellent entry into the series, one that combines the staples that fans know and love with the accessibility to appeal to a bigger audience.
VIDEO GAMES
The Guardian

Lauren Groff: ‘I often get very lonely because my job is very lonely’

Lauren Groff, 43, grew up in Cooperstown, New York, a place she fictionalised as a picture-perfect town in her bestselling debut novel, The Monsters of Templeton (2008). Her second novel, Arcadia (2012), explored the failure of utopian communities in the 1970s, and her third, Fates and Furies, about an unconventional marriage, was picked by Barack Obama as his favourite book of 2015. In 2018, she produced her first short story collection, Florida. Her latest novel, Matrix, is an inventive tale of 12th-century nunnery focusing on Marie de France, considered the first woman to write poetry (known as “lais”) in French. Groff now lives in Gainesville, Florida with her husband, Clay Kallman, and two children.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
aiptcomics

‘Dark Ages’ #1 review

Tom Taylor and Iban Coello’s highly anticipated series Dark Ages is here, and boy is it a game-changer. A typical day with pizza, family, and friends turns to excruciating pain for Peter Parker when his spider-sense begins to go haywire. However, Peter’s not the only hero feeling the effects of this emerging energy. Other spider-people like Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy, alongside X-Men Professor X and Jean Grey, can detect it too. Whoever this mysterious power is also has the attention of Apocalypse, who seems rather excited for what comes next.
COMICS
seasonedgaming.com

Review : Song of Iron : A Tale of Revenge

You can find Seasoned Gaming’s review policy here. Indie games are giving triple-A games a run for their money these days. With the popularity of games such as Journey and Hades, it’s easy to see why there’s such a large market for independent games. They’re often creative, beautiful, well-crafted games.
VIDEO GAMES
Beaumont Enterprise

Review: Liane Moriarty hits an ace with 'Apples Never Fall'

“Apples Never Fall,” by Liane Moriarty (Henry Holt and Company) Who knew there were so many tennis metaphors for life? Australian novelist Liane Moriarty shares them all and probably creates a few of her own in “Apples Never Fall.”. Meet the Delaneys, who are sure to be an A-List ensemble...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IndieWire

‘Benediction’ Review: Terence Davies’ Siegfried Sassoon Biopic Is a Wounded Portrait of Poetry and Self-Loathing

From a pair of dreamy memoirs about his formative years (“Distant Voices, Still Lives,” “The Long Day Closes”), an archival documentary that excavated the city in which those years were spent (“Of Time and the City”), and swooning adaptations of the novels and plays that allowed him to make sense of his own wounded soul (“The Deep Blue Sea”), Liverpudlian auteur Terence Davies has established himself as one of the most achingly personal of master filmmakers; this despite his adamant belief that his personal life is “really boring.” In a 2017 interview with IndieWire, the ever-confessional ex-Catholic insisted he’s “terrified of...
MOVIES
coloradoboulevard.net

Movie Review | The Green Knight

I try not to use the term “visionary” to describe most filmmakers, especially nowadays. Not only because filmmaking is such a collaborative endeavor, but because the high cost of production tends to bring in the bean-counters and squelch the more idiosyncratic visions. The Green Knight. Directed by. David Lowery –...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy