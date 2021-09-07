CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

MA candidate for governor Downing eyes higher taxes to make bus rides, MBTA free

By State House News Service
fallriverreporter.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEPT. 7, 2021…..With about a year until Democratic primary voters cast ballots for governor, candidate Ben Downing on Tuesday set off on a two-week tour that will see him ride buses, trains and ferries to sell an expansive new transportation agenda that includes fare-free public transit by the end of his first term, East-West rail connecting Boston to Albany and the complete electrification of the commuter rail system.

fallriverreporter.com

Comments / 0

Related
telegram.com

Governor candidate Ben Downing visits Worcester to promote public transportation plan

WORCESTER — Gubernatorial candidate Ben Downing said that doubling funding for regional transit authorities and establishing regional transportation commissions could help Worcester reach its full potential. "It allows regions to control their future and that's critically important," Downing said. The candidate arrived in Worcester Wednesday morning by taking the train...
WORCESTER, MA
CBS Boston

UMass Memorial Hospital On ‘Elevated Alert’ Status After Surge Of New COVID Patients

WORCESTER (CBS) — A major hospital in Central Massachusetts is on “elevated alert status” after an influx of new COVID patients, including some that are critically ill. UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester said Tuesday that it’s seeing very high volume and increased wait times, “putting an enormous strain” on the hospital’s resources. In less than a week, the hospital has gone from 35 COVID cases to 54. “Fueled by the Delta variant, COVID has made a resurgence,” UMass Memorial said in a statement. “While Massachusetts has one of the top vaccination rates in the country, there are still too many unvaccinated...
WORCESTER, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ma
Person
Geoff Diehl
Person
Karyn Polito
Person
Charlie Baker
Person
Maura Healey
wdac.com

Plenty Of Free Rides On The PA Turnpike

CARLISLE (AP) – More than $104 million in PA Turnpike tolls went uncollected last year as the agency fully converted to all-electronic tolling. Turnpike records show the millions of motorists who don’t use E-ZPass have a nearly 1 in 2 chance of riding without paying under the “toll-by-plate” license plate camera system. The turnpike says nearly 11 million out of the total of about 170 million turnpike rides generated no revenue for the agency last year and its bad debt expense has more than quadrupled in the past seven years. About 10,000 PA vehicle registrations are currently suspended for overdue toll bills, but that doesn’t apply to out-of-state drivers.
CARLISLE, PA
BBC

Free bus pass scheme to include carers

A free bus pass scheme for people in Jersey with long-term disabilities is being extended to include their carers or companions. The AvanchiAccess pass provides unlimited free travel for those who have a disability that prevents them from driving. Now the government department for Infrastructure, Housing and Environment is launching...
TRAFFIC
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts bill designating official state dinosaur clears first hurdle

STATE HOUSE, BOSTON, SEPT. 14, 2021…..Legislation establishing the Podokesaurus holyokensis as the official dinosaur of Massachusetts cleared its first committee Tuesday and the lawmaker behind the effort hopes the forward movement will help teach onlookers about the legislative process. Rep. Jack Patrick Lewis, the lead sponsor of the bill (H...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mbta Bus#Bus Service#Public Transit#Boston Public#State House News Service#Democratic#Greater Boston#Mbta#American Rescue Plan Act#Metro Boston#Democrats
Patriot Ledger

Nearly 10% of Massachusetts residents are poor, US Census Bureau says

Massachusetts has more poor people than previously thought, according to an alternative measurement used by the federal government. The Census Bureau said Tuesday that 9.4 percent of the state's residents were poor between 2018 and 2020. Its traditional, "official" measurement was 8.2 percent. The alternative "supplemental poverty measure" takes into...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Governor Baker activating National Guard for school transportation

Boston – Governor Charlie Baker today will activate the Massachusetts National Guard in response to requests from local communities for assistance with school transportation as the 2021-2022 school year gets underway in the Commonwealth. The Governor’s order makes up to 250 personnel available. Beginning with training on Tuesday, 90 Guard members will prepare for service in Chelsea, Lawrence, Lowell, and Lynn.
EDUCATION
fallriverreporter.com

Boston Woman Sentenced for Role in Multimillion-Dollar Marijuana Enterprise

A Boston woman was sentenced on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 for her role in a marijuana delivery service that operated in Massachusetts from 2015 to 2018. Tatiana Fridkes, a/k/a Sonya, 34, of Mattapan, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Timothy S. Hillman to time served and two years of supervised release. Fridkes was also ordered to pay restitution of $82,000. On Sept. 23, 2020, Fridkes pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to distribute more than 100 kilograms of marijuana.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
fallriverreporter.com

Health plan subsidies at risk for 130,000 in Massachusetts

More than 130,000 Massachusetts Health Connector members are at risk of losing their insurance subsidies for 2022 unless they each take specific actions, and the agency plans a communication blitz to ensure people take those steps to keep their subsidies in place. Connector Authority Executive Director Louis Gutierrez told the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles announces new statewide customer service options

BOSTON – The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles is announcing on Monday, September 20, it will begin offering a new wider variety of statewide services to provide convenient service options and flexibility and to continue ongoing efforts that have been put in place to keep customers and staff safe. Beginning September 20, the RMV will be reopening the Attleboro Service Center for in-person services by appointment. In addition, 21 statewide Service Center locations will offer appointments for in-person vehicle and driver services, walk-in visits, and Business-to-Business needs. The B2B locations process bulk transactions for auto dealers and insurance agents including new registration and titles, registration transfers and renewals, address changes, and cancellations.
POLITICS
WBUR

Consider This: On The Cape, People Ride The Bus For Hours To Get To Work

For many, public transit is a lifeline. But on Cape Cod, congested roads and inadequate infrastructure make taking the bus more of a liability. Consider This cohost Paris Alston speaks with CAI reporter Jennette Barnes, who recently took the bus from Hyannis to Orleans to learn more.
TRAFFIC
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts sees largest single-day case increase since April

State public health officials reported 2,096 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the largest single-day total of newly confirmed infections since April as the Delta variant continues to fuel the virus’s spread. Massachusetts had not recorded a one-day increase of 2,000 or more cases since April 14, when the Department of...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WJON

Metro Bus Starts New Smart Ride Farebox Transition

ST. CLOUD -- Metro Bus is transitioning to a new fare system and riders can now buy what's called Smart Ride Cards or download the Smart Ride app. The changeover to the new fareboxes and fare payment options will go into effect on October 1st when Metro Bus resumes collecting fares.
SAINT CLOUD, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy