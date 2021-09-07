MA candidate for governor Downing eyes higher taxes to make bus rides, MBTA free
SEPT. 7, 2021…..With about a year until Democratic primary voters cast ballots for governor, candidate Ben Downing on Tuesday set off on a two-week tour that will see him ride buses, trains and ferries to sell an expansive new transportation agenda that includes fare-free public transit by the end of his first term, East-West rail connecting Boston to Albany and the complete electrification of the commuter rail system.fallriverreporter.com
